After Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Shows Poor Form At The Genesis Invitational And Might Miss Making The Cut

Rory McIlroy ended his round one at the Genesis Invitational with disappointment over the last four holes. His score stands at 3-over, and a lot of good golf can save him from missing the cut. His nightmare at Riviera made his weekend appearance uncertain. Other than McIlroy, Tiger Woods faced a similar destiny at Riviera with a shank shot on the 18th.

Both the golfers are trying to recover from their over-par performance on Friday to make it through the weekend. Let’s take a look at the detailed first round of McIlroy’s performance!

Rory McIlroy Exhibits Poor Form In Round One

Rory McIlroy began the Genesis Invitational with a good start and had a score of 3-under for the first 10 holes. He dropped birdies on holes 1, 5, and 10. Then, he was approaching for another birdie, only to end up with a bogey on hole 12. As misfortune struck, it kept continuing until hole 18. He has a double-bogey on hole 15 and a triple-bogey on hole 16.

Then, on the 17th hole, he attempted to revive his game with a birdie but again got a bogey on the 18th. His final score stood at 3-over 74. Presently, the Irishman sits at T40 in a field of 70 golfers.

McIlroy is ten strokes behind Patrick Cantlay, who sits atop the leaderboard at 7-under par. Only a lot of work can get Rory back into the bunch but it entirely depends on the player.

The course of Riviera also hackled its host, who ended the round with a bogey and ended his round with a 72. Moreover, the Genesis Invitational is among the signature events with a cut; hence, the big bogey will be bagged by the final bunch going on Saturday and Sunday. McIlroy’s next tee time is at 9:25 a.m. on Friday and it is to see if he can make the cut.