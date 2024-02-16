HomeSearch

After Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Shows Poor Form At The Genesis Invitational And Might Miss Making The Cut

Suchita Chakraborty
|Published

Rory McIlroy

February 3, 2024; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Rory McIlroy acknowledges the crowd after making his putt on the second hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy ended his round one at the Genesis Invitational with disappointment over the last four holes. His score stands at 3-over, and a lot of good golf can save him from missing the cut. His nightmare at Riviera made his weekend appearance uncertain. Other than McIlroy, Tiger Woods faced a similar destiny at Riviera with a shank shot on the 18th

Both the golfers are trying to recover from their over-par performance on Friday to make it through the weekend. Let’s take a look at the detailed first round of McIlroy’s performance!

Rory McIlroy Exhibits Poor Form In Round One

Rory McIlroy began the Genesis Invitational with a good start and had a score of 3-under for the first 10 holes. He dropped birdies on holes 1, 5, and 10. Then, he was approaching for another birdie, only to end up with a bogey on hole 12. As misfortune struck, it kept continuing until hole 18. He has a double-bogey on hole 15 and a triple-bogey on hole 16. 

Then, on the 17th hole, he attempted to revive his game with a birdie but again got a bogey on the 18th. His final score stood at 3-over 74. Presently, the Irishman sits at T40 in a field of 70 golfers.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WillComish/status/1758283058594369905?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

McIlroy is ten strokes behind Patrick Cantlay, who sits atop the leaderboard at 7-under par. Only a lot of work can get Rory back into the bunch but it entirely depends on the player. 

The course of Riviera also hackled its host, who ended the round with a bogey and ended his round with a 72. Moreover, the Genesis Invitational is among the signature events with a cut; hence, the big bogey will be bagged by the final bunch going on Saturday and Sunday. McIlroy’s next tee time is at 9:25 a.m. on Friday and it is to see if he can make the cut. 

