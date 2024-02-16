Tiger Woods Hits Shank On Final Hole At Riviera, Blames Back Spasm

Feb 15, 2024; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Tiger Woods on the tenth hole during the first round of The Genesis Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods hit a cold shank and bogeyed on the 18th hole. He shot this from the fairway, which landed into the trees, ending his first round in disappointment. Woods birdied the 17th and secured four birdies before that. At that point, he had an even-par score and only another birdie could bring him to 70. But, what was meant to be a birdie took a different route and traveled into the trees to get him a bogey.

Woods later revealed that his gameplay was not good due to back spasms and thus, his shot resulted in a disaster at the end. After his round, he described his swing focus and his entire round. Let’s see what he had to say on his rusty form.

Tiger Woods Expresses Disappointment In His Golf Skills

It is uncanny to watch Tiger Woods being remorseful about his swings, but that has happened after an unsuccessful round one performance at the Genesis Invitational.

“I think that more than anything, that I try and do from a technical standpoint is making sure I can still hit the golf ball flush and solid.”

Added to that, he continued,

“I don’t have the same speed I used to have, I don’t have the ability to practice the same amount of hours, but I still do work on making sure that I can hit the ball on the middle of the face.”

Woods certainly didn’t expect this round to go like this but as a cut takes place in the Genesis Invitational, Woods will be looking forward to making Friday morning countable.

The 15-time major winner’s experience at Riviera had been dissatisfying in the previous years and the golfer never won the event. Thus, he must be exerting his best efforts. Over that, this is Woods’ first PGA Tour event this season, after the PNC Championship. Woods sits at T49 with Max Homa and it is to see if he can reincarnate his top-notch golf skills.