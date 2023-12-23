“All PGA Tour Players Make $500K a Year”: Bryson DeChambeau Credits LIV Golf For Improving Lives of Golfers

Aug 12, 2023; Bedminster, New Jersey, USA; Bryson DeChambeau walks on the ninth hole during the second round of the LIV Golf Bedminster golf tournament at Trump National Bedminster. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the top golfers in the LIV Golf league. After joining the Saudi-backed league, he has always praised the guaranteed hefty sum of money that was offered to its players. He recalled a time when he was with the PGA Tour and missed the cut in 14 events, which had him lose around $70,000 in just participation. He spoke about the breakaway series being phenomenal in terms of offering its players some money even if they went on to lose an event.

In episode 3 of the Good Good Podcast, Bryson DeChambeau talked with the host, Garrett Clark, and spoke about the necessary change that LIV Golf has brought. He emphasized that things have been different on the PGA Tour lately where players now make at least $500,000. But, he added that it would not have been possible if some of the players did not join the Breakaway series.

“It’s little different now. I will specify, it is a little bit different now which luckily for LIV we were part of. The change where we were able to make the top one. Well, all PGA Tour players, at least, make $500,000 for the year. Which is awesome. And I had been advocating that from the beginning when I missed 14 Cuts in a row. I was lucky enough to have sponsors with me. The guys that didn’t… they lost money,” Bryson DeChambeau said.

Bryson DeChambeau added that he has always been the spokesperson for the top 200 players on the PGA Tour. He said that they should have made a little bit of money for having the Tour card.

“I always advocated for those top 200 guys on the PGA Tour. Everybody that had Tour card, they should at least be getting neutral to making a little bit. You should, at least, be making a little bit of money from my perspective,” DeChambeau said.

How Much Money Did Bryson DeChambeau Earn on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf So Far?

Starting with his PGA Tour career, DeChambeau has made 144 starts on the leading Northern American golf tour. He made it inside the cut line in 102 events and recorded 37 top-10 finishes. He has been victorious in eight instances, including a major win in 2020 at the US Open. Through his performances, the 30-year-old American golfer earned a sum of $27,479,287 before leaving the Tour.

On the contrary, the LIV golfer has accumulated a whopping $20,645,677 while playing with the Saudi-funded league. He left the PGA Tour in 2022 and has played 21 events in two seasons. Interestingly, eight million dollars out of his overall earnings have come from his two victories at the Greenbrier and Chicago Invitationals.

DeChambeau’s emphasis on the guaranteed money issue can be highlighted by his earning numbers. The amount of money he has earned on LIV Golf in merely 21 events is around seven million less than what he had made on the PGA Tour in 144 starts.