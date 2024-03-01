Who Is Paired Alongside Anthony Kim At LIV Golf Jeddah? Exploring Returning Golfer’s Tee Time And Odds

Mar 18, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; Anthony Kim hits his tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge . Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Kim will be making his return to professional golf after 12 long years hiatus. He will be seen playing at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club from March 1 in the LIV Golf Jeddah. The 38-year-old American is announced as one of the two wildcard entrants and will continue to be so for the rest of the tournament in the 2024 season.

The former Ryder Cup star is paired alongside Cameron Smith and Graeme McDowell for the first round of the upcoming disruptive league event. The trio will tee off at 3:15 pm ET on hole no. 17. Since the league follows a shotgun start format, all the pairs will tee off at the same time but on different holes.

Anthony Kim’s return to golf is the most awaited thing right now in the entire sporting fraternity. Although it would be wrong to expect great things, like winning, from him at LIV Golf Jeddah, fans will still hope he performs exceptionally well this week.

What Will Be Inside Anthony Kim’s Bag At The LIV Golf Jeddah?

When the 38-year-old American used to play regular professional golf, his golf bag had equipment similar to what the legendary Tiger Woods had. 12 years back, his bag had clubs from Nike, but with the famous sports brand already stopped manufacturing golf equipment, the golfer will be seen having clubs from Titleist in his bag.

Although there is no concrete information regarding what is inside his golf bag for the LIV Golf Jeddah, some reports suggest that the following will be the equipment that the former Ryder Cup star will play with:

Driver – Titleist TSR3 driver

Fairway Wood – Titleist TSR2+

Utility Iron – Titleist T-200

Irons – 4 Iron: Titleist T-100 and 5 Iron Titleist 620MB

Wedges – Vokey SM10

Putter – Scotty Cameron Teryllium TNP2 Circle T (Tour Only) Putter

Golf Ball – Titleist Pro V1

12 years back, Anthony Kim used to have a 420-cc driver which was comparatively smaller in size and quite handy to use. However, with those kinds of models unavailable at present, his golf bag at LIV Golf Jeddah will certainly be full of newly customized equipment.

Whatever equipment he has in his bags, Kim will have to adjust and make peace with them. The once fan-favorite golfer will be hoping to play remarkably well this week at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club to make the entire golfing fraternity remember his name again.