After Xander Schauffele, His Partner in the Ryder Cup Drama Pulls Out of the Hero World Challenge

Golf fans and enthusiasts alike have been awaiting Tiger Woods‘ return for months, and now that the golf legend is finally making a comeback with the Hero World Challenge, which he hosts himself, the star-studded field is down another gem after news of Patrick Cantlay‘s supposed withdrawal has come to light. This is the tournament’s second withdrawal after Xander Schauffele pulled out earlier this week.

According to reports, Lucas Glover and Justin Rose will be filling in the vacant spots on the 20-man roster. While Cantlay gave no explanation behind his decision, Schauffele, who was involved in an alleged Ryder Cup rift with him, cited an intended break from the sport. While the Ryder Cup duo took the decision close to one another, their retaliation was allegedly very evident during the biennial tournament, leading to a controversy pointing at a fracture within the US team behind the scenes.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele’s Alleged Contrasting Opinions

With a disappointing start by the US team on day one, the Ryder Cup sparked a controversy regarding Patrick Cantlay, wherein he was seen without his team cap during their matches. There was speculation that Cantlay wanted to be paid to play in the biennial tournament. The international tournament serves as a source of pride for the veterans and thus follows a no-purse or prize-money system. Rather, the organizer donates the earnings from the tournament to designated charities.

Cantlay and Schauffele, who are well-known to be close friends, were reportedly seated apart from the other members of their team in the U.S. team locker room. The US team later denied these allegations. It was also reported that Cantlay had chosen not to wear a cap in protest over not being paid to represent his nation.

Cantlay refuted any possibility of a rift among the team, although he did not deny his annoyance at not getting paid to play. When questioned about it in Rome, he responded, “It’s not about that. It’s just about Team USA and representing our country.”

When questioned further, he gave the same response: “That’s all I’ve got to say about that… The hat doesn’t fit. It didn’t fit at Whistling Straits, and didn’t fit this week. Everyone knows that.” Schauffele became entangled in the storyline as well when his father Stefan argued that Team USA members need to get a cut of the money made by the PGA of America, which oversees the U.S. Ryder Cup. Although Schauffele swiftly defended his father in the aftermath, saying his remarks were “skewed.”

Apart from Lucas and Justin filling in those spaces, a seat was still vacant. But on Saturday, Tiger Woods confirmed his return to the Bahamas in the 20-player field. The golf legend has been on a hiatus since April 2023 due to his injuries, but finally, he is returning to the greens with his own event.

Very naturally, the golf world is hyped with the news, and the fans eagerly wait to watch the GOAT in the fall-season event.