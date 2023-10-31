Paige Spiranac’s Sizzling Halloween Look Sets the Internet on Fire, Leaves Fans Enthralled

One thing that tends to keep golf fans on their toes besides the majors, is Paige Spiranac and her sensational Halloween looks. And this year, like every other year, the golf influencer did not disappoint.

Spiranac has established herself as the leading golf figure online with her strong voice that resonates among her barrage of followers. She currently amasses 3.9 million followers on Instagram surpassing some of the biggest names in golf, even Tiger Woods! Her website, OnlyPaige, offers a glimpse into all things Paige, and her podcast, Playing a Round, explores her personal life, all the current happenings in golf and other sports. But one thing that her fans eagerly await every year is her Halloween looks, and this year she decided to take the sexy saviour route!

Paige Spiranac Breaks The Internet With Her Halloween Look

With celebrities storming the media with their stunning Halloween looks, Spiranac, of course, couldn’t be left behind and decided to surprise her fans with a Halloween look accessible to all. Earlier this month she announced that she would be posting Halloween content exclusively on her subscription based website, OnlyPaige, which had her fans who were not part of it, worried.

But the former Maxim Hot 100 cover star couldn’t disappoint her fans, and thus, went ahead and posted her final Halloween look on her Twitter account for everyone to relish. Dressed as a sexy lifeguard, giving serious Baywatch vibes, Spiranac’s one piece red hot swimming suit had fans drooling in awe.

One fan commented: “ Happy Halloween, Paige! The lifeguard of our dreams …”

And another said, “You are obviously the treat, not the trick. ”

Despite the hype surrounding Paige Spiranac’s Halloween looks every year, the golf diva decided to take the excitement up a notch this year.

Spiranac’s 31 Days of Halloween

Towards the end of September, Spiranac promised to sport 31 days of Halloween looks all October. She teased this announcement on her Twitter with a risque version of Velma Dinkley’s nerdy look, shortly after she posted a story on her Instagram account saying:

“I had this brilliant idea to do 31 Halloween costumes on OP in October, because why not? Now that I’m looking at all 31 costumes that I’m going to shoot today, cheers.”

But, the catch here was that these looks would be posted exclusively on her OnlyPaige website, which is a subscription based website.

Fans have the option to select from two OnlyPaige memberships. The $9.99 monthly membership includes access to all of Spiranac’s golf instruction courses, behind-the-scenes photos and videos (BTS), participation in Q&A sessions and partner product releases, and live streams. Wheras, the $99.99 annual membership not only provides all the monthly perks but also offers exclusive “surprise OnlyPaige gifts,” early access to new products, extra livestreams, and special event invitations.

Paige Spiranac has always been on top of her game with her Halloween looks, be it her Harley Quinn look from Suicide Squad in 2021, or her channelling her inner Cammy from Street Fighter in 2022. Will her non-paying fans get a chance to have a peak into the other looks, that is for Paige to decide. But for now, the internet’s busy mesmerised with the Baywatch babe!