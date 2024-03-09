Anthony Kim Continues His Comeback By Announcing Play At Asian Tour Event Before LIV Golf Miami

Anthony Kim with his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Kim has committed to play at the upcoming International Series Macau event on the Asian Tour next week. The 38-year-old American’s announcement came in during his second LIV Golf start.

Kim returned to professional golf after a 12-year-long break from the game at the Jeddah Invitational. He is currently playing in the Hong Kong Invitational. Kim is not part of the Saudi-backed league’s 2024 season roster but is playing as a wild card entrant.

The upcoming Asian Tour event is the second installment of the International series. Last month, the Tour hosted a competition at Al Mouj Golf in Oman which was won by LIV Golf’s Carlos Ortiz.

Kim started off with a struggled last place finish at the LIV Golf Invitational in Jeddah with a 16 over, 10 shots behind the penultimate player on the leaderboard. In the latter part of the 2000s, Kim was considered golf’s next big thing after winning three times on the PGA Tour and making two appearances for Team USA in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup. After undergoing surgery on his Achilles tendon in 2012, Kim missed the last 12 years of competition due to an insurance policy reportedly worth $10 million. However, in 2024, the 38-year-old qualified as a wild card player for the LIV Golf League.

It will be interesting to see Anthony Kim playing at the International Series Macau event. Although winning the Macau event will be a long shot for the golfer given his abysmal form, he will still hope to finish higher on the leaderboard.

Anthony Kim Is Not The Only LIV Golfer To Play On Asian Tour Next Week

The upcoming International Series Macau will be played from March 14 to March 17, 2024, at Macau Golf and Country Club. The site is where Min Woo Lee recorded his first Asian Tour victory last year in October.

Anthony Kim is probably the most intriguing name on the field. However, he is not the only LIV Golfer to play next week. A total of 21 players have been announced from the Saudi-backed league to play at the upcoming Asian Tour event.

Veteran European players such as Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia will also mark their presence at Macau Golf and Country Club next week. Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Danny Lee, Andy Ogletree, and Graeme McDowell are other notable Disruptive League players to play at the upcoming Asian Tour event.

After LIV Golf bid adieu to their fight to earn ranking points from the OWGR, its players will have to play on global tours in search of ranking points. Although Anthony Kim will take the International Series Macau as a way to find his form, other LIV Golfers will hope to earn some points before the first major of the year, the Masters Tournament.