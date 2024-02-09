Analyzing Rory McIlroy’s 180 Degree Switch On His LIV Golf Stance From ‘Dead In The Water’ To ‘Let Them Come Back’

Oct 2, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts to a putt on the seventh green during the single matches in 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy was among those few people on the PGA Tour who had been critical of the LIV Golf ever since it started in 2022. He had almost similar negative opinion against the Saudi-backed league. But in December 2023, he made a sudden U-Turn and called out both sides to let the bitter things stay in the past.

Since the announcement of the merger deal between the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and the Public Investment Fund, a lot of players have been forced to change their opinion regarding the LIV Golf League. The long list of players also included the name of the PGA Tour loyalist.

So, here we are with a timeline of Rory McIlroy’s comments and statements on the disruptive Saudi-backed league:

February 2022: “It’s Dead In The Water”

Back in February 2022, when the rumors regarding a Saudi-backed league spurred all across the internet, the Northern Irishman confidently claimed that nobody would go to play there.

“I mean, there’s no one [that will go]. It’s dead in the water, in my opinion. I just can’t see any reason why anyone would go,” McIlroy said.

Rory McIlroy later said that the LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman would himself have to tee off to fill up the field.

“I mean, Greg Norman would have to tee it up to fill the field. Like, I mean seriously? I mean, who else is going to do it? I don’t think they could get 48 guys,” McIlroy added.

June 2022: “The Rebels Took That Risk”

Soon after LIV Golf’s inaugural event in June 2022, the Northern Irishman appreciated the PGA Tour for banning the players who decided to make a switch to the Saudi-backed League. He described the players as “rebels” and said that they took that risk.

“I think that the majority of the membership really appreciate it. I’m pleased. I think anybody that’s shocked clearly hasn’t been listening to the message that Jay’s been putting out. The rebels took that risk. I have great belief and great confidence in the PGA Tour and where we’re going and continuing to grow and those guys just aren’t going to be a part of it,” McIlroy said.

September 2022: “I Don’t See How Having 48 Cherry-Picked Players Is Growing The Game”

Before the 2022 PGA Championship, a total of 18 LIV Golf players were invited to play. Rory McIlroy expressed his discomfort on the same and stated that he hated what the Saudi-backed league was doing to the game of golf.

“I hate what LIV is doing to the game of golf. I hate it, I really do. It’s going to be hard for me to stomach going to Wentworth and seeing 18 of them there. That just doesn’t sit right with me. I’m speaking up because I believe in the game of golf, and look, the other side will say the exact same thing. But I don’t see how having 48 cherry-picked players is growing the game in any way,” McIlroy said.

October 2022: “It’s An Unfamiliar Feeling To Me”

While speaking to The Guardian in October 2023, Rory McIlroy explained that his European compatriots who joined the LIV Golf league might have ended their legacy. He added that he felt betrayed from their end and felt that they would never be able to captain the European Ryder Cup team.

“I think it is the first time in my life that I have felt betrayal, in a way.” McIlroy said. “It’s an unfamiliar feeling to me. You build bonds with these people through Ryder Cups and other things. Them knowing that what they are about to do is going to jeopardise them from being a part of that ever again?”

June 2023: “I Hope It Goes Away”

Soon after the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and the PIF announced a merger deal on June 6, 2023, the most anticipated press conference was of Rory McIlroy’s. When it happened, he cleared his stance stating the deal was with the PIF and it was very different from LIV Golf.

“I still hate LIV. Like, I hate LIV,” the Northern Irishman said. “I hope it goes away, and I would fully expect that it does. That’s where the distinction here is. This is the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and the PIF. Very different from LIV.”

July 2023: “I Would Retire”

Sometime after the merger deal announcement, a rumor circulated that Rory McIlroy would be offered his own four-man team to join the LIV Golf League. The golfer stated that he would retire rather than play in the Saudi-backed league.

“If LIV Golf was the last place to play golf on Earth, I would retire. That’s how I feel about it. I’d play the Majors, but I’d be pretty comfortable,” he said.

December 2023: “We Need To Get Everyone Back Together”

After Jon Rahm made a shocking move to LIV Golf League, it did affect his Ryder Cup teammate Rory McIlroy in some or the other way. McIlroy made a huge U-Turn and called out to unify the game of golf. He said, “Let bygones be bygones” and urged both sides to come together.

“We need to get everyone back together and try to forget about what’s happened in the past, let bygones be bygones and we all move forward together, and I think that’s what’s going to be the best thing for the professional game,” McIlroy said.

January 2024: “It Was A Bit Of A Mistake On My Part”

At the start of the new year 2024, Rory McIlroy called himself “judgemental” on the LIV Golf and players joining it. He acknowledged that not all the players were in his or Tiger Woods kind of position and made the decision accordingly.

“I was maybe a little judgmental of the guys who went to LIV Golf at the start,” he said. “It was a bit of a mistake on my part because I now realise that not everyone is in my position or in Tiger Woods’s position. I can’t judge people for making that decision, so if I regret anything, it was probably being too judgmental.”

January 2024: “Let Them Come Back”

In January 2024, after the PGA Tour and SSG finalized a $3 billion deal, a lot of players called out for LIV Golfers getting punished if they were ever allowed back to play on the US-based tour. However, McIlroy had contrasting opinions on the same and urged to welcome back the rebel players without any punishment.

“I think life is about choices. Guys made choices to go and play LIV, guys made choices to stay here. If people still have eligibility on this tour and they want to come back and play or you want to try and do something, let them come back.” McIlroy said. “I mean, I think it’s hard to punish people. I don’t think there should be a punishment for – obviously I’ve changed my tune on that because I see where golf is and I see that having a diminished PGA Tour and having a diminished LIV Tour or anything else is bad for both parties.”

Rory McIlroy transitioned from a hardcore LIV Golf critic to a softened supporter. Phil Mickelson also welcomed his opinion and urged everyone to work together for the betterment and unification of the game of golf. Now, it would be intriguing to see what the Northern Irishman adds to this list of exciting comments.