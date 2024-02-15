6 Important Aspects That Came Out Of Tiger Woods’ First Press Conference Of 2024

Dec 16, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tiger Woods smiles after a reporter asks about his son Charlie following a pro-am round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods undertook his first press conference of the year recently as he prepares for the upcoming Genesis Invitational, and there are six takeaways from his interview. Moreover, he’ll be wearing Sun Day Red apparrel for the first time at this event. Thus, as he spoke to the interviewers, here’s a list of the six aspects that are essential going forward!

A PGA-PIF Deal Isn’t Required

Woods has an important role as the player director in tour negotiations and he shed light on the fact that PIF financial backing isn’t a prerequisite. Woods thinks that the PGA Tour has entered into a great deal with the SSG, and PIF can just be an addition.

“Ultimately we would like to have PIF be a part of our tour and a part of our product. Financially, we don’t right now, and the monies that they have come to the table with and what we initially had agreed to in the framework agreement, those are all the same numbers. Anything beyond this is going to be obviously over and above. We’re in a position right now, hopefully we can make our product better in the short term and long term.”

Tiger Woods Thinks a ‘W’ would be nice

Tiger Woods has played in this event since his early days but he hasn’t won the cup. So, he wants to triumph once and that will bring him into contention.

“A nice W would be nice, right? I haven’t ever won this event. I played in this event since ’92 and the years I’ve played I still have never won this event. Hopefully I can figure something out and get myself in there in contention and maybe get a W at the end of the week.”

Woods Never Wants To Stop Playing

Although Woods has been away from the course due to injuries, he never wants to stop playing, which keeps him alive.

“I love being a part of the game of golf. This is the game of a lifetime and I don’t ever want to stop playing.”

Why did Woods Never Win The Genesis Invitational?

Tiger Woods hails from LA, but he never won the signature event in LA. This is one of the biggest mysteries, given Woods’ career book, which is astounding. Woods said,

“I said, it’s a fader’s delight from the tee shots and I have, as I said, been a pretty good iron player, but for some reason I just haven’t put it together at this event other than one time with a chance.”

Tiger Woods TW Logo Is Missing From The New Apparel Line

After Woods signed for Sun Day Red, a major question arose multiple times. The question was regarding the TW logo, which was imprinted on Woods’ attire for decades. Woods later said that he was happy to move on without that. He’s happy with the new brand and plans on growing it.

Tiger Woods Chose Lance Bennett As His Caddie

Woods has chosen his new caddie after parting ways with Joe LaCava. He will have Lance Bennett, Matt Kuchar’s former bagman, as his caddie for the Genesis Invitational. Woods also stated how he feels Bennett is loyal and he knows the caddie since a longtime sharing the same mentality as Tiger.