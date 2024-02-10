Fans Rush To Secure A Spot On The 16th Hole As Gates Open To The WM Phoenix Open

There are only a few holes across all the golf courses that garner huge fan attractions. One of them is the 16th hole of the TPC Scottsdale which hosts the WM Phoenix Open. It is famously known for its party-like ambiance full of loud and colorful people all around the area. Fans gather up in an alcohol-fuelled environment at the stadium hole.

Fans run through queues to get a place for themselves on the 16th hole to experience the party atmosphere that perpetuates there. They get a unique close-up of the players creating one of most iconic moments at the golf course. Something similar happened again on Friday when fans gathered together in large numbers to secure a spot for themselves to see their favorite golfers play at the ongoing PGA Tour event.

PGA Tour And WM Phoenix Open Share Videos Of Fans Gathering Up At 16th Hole of TPC Scottsdale

The official X (formerly Twitter) handles of the PGA Tour and WM Phoenix Open shared videos of fans piling up at 16th hole of the TPC Scottsdale. They were hear chanting ‘Start you engines’ slogan at the gates.

Meanwhile, in the video shared by WM Phoenix Open on their official X handle, a huge crowd was seen running towards the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale.

Last year, Jon Rahm sunk a brilliant 40-putt birdie on the 16th hole of the TPC Scottsdale. Although he could not win the tournament, he made the day for the fans who stood in queue just to experience the most exciting stadium hole play.

The Thursday’s play of the WM Phoenix Open at 16th hole was really a delightful one for the crowd. A number of birdies were putt by the golfers to cheer them up. Sahith Theegala entered the second round as solo leader. Now, the fans must be hoping for something similar from Theegala and other golfers to showcase some brilliance on Friday and liven up the already pumped atmosphere.