Anthony Kim’s Second Start After His Decade Long Return: What To Expect

Anthony Kim is back to professional golf after a twelve-year hiatus. He joined the LIV league upon his return to appear in Jeddah, where he had a last-place finish with 16-over par. Now, he’s making his second start of the season. Kim secured 76, 76, and 74 in the three rounds of the previous event.

Advertisement

Also, he was 11 strokes behind the second-last and 33 strokes behind the leader. It was a rough week for Kim and he promised to play better in the next event. So, what can we expect from him at this coming event?

Odds Of Anthony Kim’s Performance At LIV Golf Hong Kong

As far as Anthony Kim’s performance at Jeddah is taken in retrospect, he landed at the bottom of the leaderboard and was the last position holder with 16-over par. His last 14 holes in round two saw one over par and he secured level par in the last 13 of the Sunday round. This was the only positive aspect of his performance, but the rest was mostly negative.

Advertisement

He didn’t live up to the expectations of Greg Norman or his wife, with the help of whom he came back to golf. So how is he expected to play in the second event? The possibility for him to win is quite unusual given the type of gameplay he has displayed. LIV Golf is buckled up with the best golfers with Joaquin Niemann taking all the limelight with his form. The golfer has recently gotten invitations from three majors. Other than him, there are top-tier players like Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau.

From a realistic point of view, in competition with them, Kim won’t be able to catch up so easily. These top golfers have been grinding for the last decade, and Kim, on the other hand, was away from the course. Moreover, Kim joined as an individual wild card entry out of the two people who got a chance. So, he’s without a team.

Given the sort of golf Kim is displaying, he may not make it to any team and face relegation. He can only keep his place by carding a few birdies and avoiding the wrong shots. If he comes back in form, that will also prove Norman right. Also, Norman has gotten Korean fans through the golfer’s inclusion. Thus, if Kim aims to keep the audience entertained, he must put in that extra effort and go the extra mile.