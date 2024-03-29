Dustin Johnson Says Cannot Wait To Feast On This Year’s Masters Champions Dinner

Dustin Johnson is excited for the Masters Championship dinner after Jon Rahm gave a glimpse of this year’s menu, curated by the reigning Masters champion himself. Johnson just can not seem to hold back and is looking forward to the meal, which will be served two days before round one of The Masters.

The main chef is Jose Andres who will be serving a six-course meal which would include a salad, two options for the main course and dessert. After Johnson set his eyes on the details of the grand feast, he stated that it would be fantastic. Although the Crushers GC captain didn’t get the most of the menu, he understood that it included ham. So, let’s take a small look at the menu as well and see what all is getting golfers hyped up!

The 2024 Champions Dinner To Be Hosted By Jon Rahm

Rahm talked about an item called Chistorra, which is like Basque Chorizo. Rahm explained that he saw Jose wrapping it in potatoes, and the golfer wasn’t sure about the whole process of preparing this. The item is served in different sizes and Rahm loves it for the element of spice in it.

Then, he added other items to the menu, which included scrambled eggs and mushrooms.

“Then we have scrambled eggs with what would be some mushrooms. It’s not really mushrooms. I don’t know how to translate, and I don’t even know what he has written here. I can’t even translate it myself. It’s just scrambled eggs with mushrooms but not really mushrooms. It’s a little bit different. From the same family, though.”

Rahm also added that the main course would have salad, followed by two options. There’ll be a fish item with white asparagus. The fish would be locally sourced, like cod or sea bass, and the item can be prepared from either. This will be followed by Chuleton.

“It would be what in northern Spain is known as chuleton, which is basically a ribeye that is seared on basically a regular grill with a bit of coal, basically smoked and seared. Usually traditionally they will basically serve it to you already cut up and then you have a hot plate that you can cook it up to your temperature. Most people in northern Spain go about as much as medium rare.”

Lastly, the dessert set by Rahm this year is milhojas, which is 1000 leaves. It’s a puff pastry with custard and will have little layers. He also shared how he chose the same flavor for his wedding cake with Kelly. The previous year’s Champions Dinner contained American cuisine as it was organized by Scottie Scheffler. Also, Dustin Johnson, who won the major in 2021, organized the dinner in 2022 and the menu included pigs in a blanket. Thus, it’s to be seen how well the champions enjoy Spanish meals this time.