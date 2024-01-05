‘I Hope Everything Comes Together’: Collin Morikawa Hopes the Framework Agreement Brings the Best Players Back Together

Oct 1, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team USA golfer Collin Morikawa reacts after losing to Team Europe golfer Viktor Hovland (not pictured) on the 15th hole during the final day of the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Collin Morikawa is utterly disappointed with the delay in the finalization of the framework agreement, and wishes that the renewed entity will get all the best golfers under the same roof. The agreement was to be finalized by December 31st before the Sentry began. But since the negotiations are ongoing simultaneously with the PGA Tour event, Collin hopes that at least by March the authorities will come to a decision.

Advertisement

In an interview, the golfer reflected on his thoughts about the future agreement and said that he hopes the proceedings are completed quickly.

Collin Morikawa Sheds Light On His Thoughts About the Framework Agreement

He said in an interview that he is all focused on his game and waiting for the framework agreement. He also expects all the best golfers to play on the same tour as they did previously. The LIV golfer also finds the emails related to the updates vague.

Advertisement

“I hope everything comes together and we’re able to all play together at some point in some time in some way, but there’s so much back and forth, the e-mails we get is, it’s all fluff. Like, there’s no point in reading these e-mails anymore that we get. Players are saying one thing and then they say something else some other time.”

He further reflected on how he missed the golfers during the majors. It was a scenario when he turned pro and he never hoped the golf world would change so much. Added to these, he said,

“Not that it takes away from these fields, not that it takes away from the PGA Tour, but there are great players in other parts of the world, and I think we miss that.”

Coming to Morikawa’s history with Sentry. Last year, he almost clinched the cup but Jon Rahm went on to win the title by two strokes. Presently, he stands in second place after Thursday’s round. This year, the star golfer only plans on winning, and that too repeatedly.

With the zeal and enthusiasm Morikawa is approaching, he is safe to bet on a triumph in 2024. But will he be able to fulfill his Sentry dreams from last year? Only time can tell.