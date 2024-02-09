‘It Was A Lot Harder At Home Not Competing’: Jon Rahm Emotional At Missing The WM Phoenix Open This Year After LIV Move

Jon Rahm is not in the field of the WM Phoenix Open for the first time in eight years. It is indeed a saddening thought that a player who has never missed a cut at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale is not eligible to play. Even the Spaniard has expressed his discomfort with not being able compete in a tournament with such an immense history.

Advertisement

Before making his second LIV Golf start, the reigning Masters champion got emotional about not being able to tee off at Scottsdale this week. He recalled the chaotic moment he caused last year when he sunk a sensational 40-foot putt on the 16th hole.

Jon Rahm said that it was really hard for him to stay at home knowing that some of the prestigious PGA Tour events are going on.

Advertisement

“It was a lot harder to be at home not competing and know that those events were going on,” Rahm said. “Palm Springs and Torrey, those weeks were hard. I’ve explained so many times how important Torrey is for me. And driving by Phoenix as often as I had to and knowing that I wasn’t going to play there, it’s definitely emotional.”

Jon Rahm had made eight starts in the WM Phoenix Open in his PGA Tour career. His first start at the TPC Scottsdale came back in 2015 when he was an amateur. Showcasing his sensational golfing skillset, he finished tied for fifth on the leaderboard. The Spaniard has never missed the cut at the event and has ended up five times inside the top 10.

“Even If It’s As An Invite, I Will Take It” – Jon Rahm Wishes To Play Some Of The Prestigious PGA Tour Events In Future

The Spaniard had raised up the ranks in entire professional golf circuit through his amazing skillset and gameplay. He had been one of the dominant forces to watch out for in some of the historic PGA Tour events. However, his decision to switch to LIV Golf in December 2023 changed a lot of dynamics.

While speaking on Golf.com’s ‘Breakthrough‘, Jon Rahm expressed playing in some of the prestigious US-based Tour events in the future. He added that he would even accept an invite to play at those historic venues and support the tournaments.

“I’m hoping that in the near future I can be back playing some of those events. I would certainly love to go back and play some of them.” Rahm said, “If there’s ever a way back and a way where we can play, even if it’s as an invite, I will take it. Like I said, there’s certain events that are special to me that I would still love to support.”

Advertisement

<br/> Powered by <a href="https://youtubeembedcode.com">html embed youtube video</a> and <a href="https://xn--sms-ln-direkt-utbetalning-gfc.se/">smslån direkt utbetalning</a>

Jon Rahm also acknowledged that he was never a person who would regret his decisions. He backed his LIV Golf move by saying that it was made through lot of discussions and support from the people around him.

“I’m not typically a person that’s going to regret any decisions. I made as educated a decision as I could get with the full support of the people around me and confident that it was the right thing for me,” Rahm said.

If any future negotiations between the PGA Tour and the Saudi PIF get finalized, it might pave some way for Jon Rahm and other LIV golfers to comeback and play in some of the top historic events. But for that, all that is required is patience and confidence among these two parties.