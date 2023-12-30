All of Tiger Woods’ 15 Major Wins Revisited

Apr 7, 2023; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tiger Woods tees off on the ninth hole during the second round of The Masters golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Network

Tiger Woods is called the golf god for a reason. His fifteen majors and eighty-two PGA Tour wins have set the benchmark for generations to come. Also, his performance bestowed him a World No. 1 ranking that lasted for weeks. His Masters win in 1997 made him the youngest golfer in history to win a major. Following that, he won several other majors. Let’s have a look at the list of major trophies in his showcase.

1997 Triumph at Augusta National

Tiger Woods had his maiden major victory at the 1997 Masters Tournament, where he came out victorious over Tom Kite by 12 strokes. Moreover, after three US Amateur Championship wins, this was expected from him.

1999 PGA Championship Triumph

Tiger Woods savored another major win at Medinah Country Club over 19-year-old Sergio Garcia by one stroke. His total score stood at 277. Also, Sergio gave Woods a tough competition, having turned pro in 1999. But Woods tackled the game with his famous ‘tree root’ shot, which is still recalled.

The Iconic Major Triumph at Pebble Beach in 2000

The US Open displayed Tiger Woods at his peak. He won by a record of 15 strokes over Ernie Els and another golfer. This margin is so far, the best major win in the history of golf. But the defending champion, Payne Stewart, has missed the event since he died.

2000 Open Championship

Woods won the Claret Jug at St. Andrews by eight strokes over Ernie Els. His total score was 269 at the end. He broke his major winning record of 19-under in 1997.

2000 Major Win at Kentucky

Tiger Woods had to go to a playoff with Bob May to clinch the cup. Both players tied at 270, which was broken by Woods by one stroke. Giving them a tough competition was Bjorn. His three consecutive major wins helped him have a ‘Tiger Slam’ in 2001.

2001 Masters

Tiger Woods’ win at Augusta National marked a record. No player has ever won four majors in a row. He defeated David Duval by two strokes, sealing his score at 16-under.

2002 Defending Champion, Tiger Woods, Won the Title

Tiger Woods retained his green jacket at Augusta National. He was the third player to do that, after Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo. He defeated Retief Goosen by three strokes.

2002 US Open

Woods was showered with major wins. He won his second US Open title at Bethpage. He was sitting above Phil Mickelson on the leaderboard, three strokes ahead.

2005 Masters

Tiger Woods waited three years to get his green jacket at Augusta National. He won the match with an incredible chip on the par-3 16th green, which is still remembered. Woods and DiMarco tied after four rounds, which was broken by Woods’ extra birdie.

2005 British Open

Woods got his 10th major and received his second Claret Jug in 2005. He won over Colin Montgomerie by five strokes, sealing his second career grand slam. Jack Nicklaus made his last Open appearance in 2005, where Woods was declared victorious.

2006 Open Championship

Woods won back-to-back Claret Jugs in 2005 and 2006. He won two strokes over Chris DiMarco, 18-under par. Moreover, this triumph paid tribute to his father, Earl, who died two months before.

2006 Major Win at Medinah

Woods clinched his 12th major at Medinah Country Club and became the first golfer to clinch several PGA majors on the same course. He defeated Luke Donald by six strokes.

2007 PGA Championship

Woods defended his trophy in 2007 by two strokes over Woody Austin. His score was 272 in the end. This became his fourth PGA Championship major win and clinched his 13th major until then. His final round of 69 was a stellar sight to witness.

2008 US Open

This was one of the greatest feats of Woods’ career. He won the match with one leg and gave a tough fight to Rocco Mediate. Both Rocco and Tiger tied at 354, which was broken in the playoffs, where Woods secured an extra hole. He bagged a $1.35 million payout and 4950 FedEx points. This was his third career slam.

2019 Triumph at Augusta National

After his last major, 11 years later, he clinched his major win. In the meantime, he had several injuries and underwent surgeries. He had a one-stroke victory over Xander Schauffele, whose total was 13-under.

After this, Woods met with an accident in 2021 and that followed devastating leg conditions, forcing him to withdraw from the 2023 Masters. But Woods is back on the greens again at the Hero World Challenge. It is to see if he can make his 16th major win next year.