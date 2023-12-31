As Tiger Woods Turns 48, Here’s a Look At All the Significant Numbers That He Has Achieved

Dec 17, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tiger Woods smiles before he plays his shot from the first tee during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods turned 48 on December 30th. To celebrate the legend’s birthday, we look back at all the significant milestones that he has reached throughout his career. There’s also a record he shares with Sam Snead, who was the first to achieve it.

Moreover, Woods’ interest in participating in one tournament a month might break his record of 82 PGA Tour triumphs. But he is currently on another pursuit: achieving the major win record set by Jack Nicklaus. Nicklaus has a record of 18 major wins, something no golfer has been able to touch, let alone break. Also, since the majors hold more meaning, it’s understandable to target them as the first choice. Apart from this, let’s take a look at the main PGA Tour wins Tiger Woods has had!

Tiger Woods’ Stellar List of 82 PGA Tour Triumphs

Tiger Woods turned professional in 1996 when he won his first PGA Tour tournament, the Las Vegas Invitational, at just 20 years old. Then, 13 years later, in 2019, he won the ZOZO Invitational, his 82nd PGA Tour win. The journey in between has been one that changed the face of the sport forever in many ways.

When Woods was in his 40s, he had triumphed in three PGA Tour tournaments. But the number of wins was greater in his 30s, wherein he clinched around 33 PGA Tour wins. As we go back to his earlier days, the number of wins was around 46 in his 20s. Thus, he was in his peak form. Apart from these PGA Tour wins, he has had around fifteen major triumphs and completed his third career grand slam.

He won a total of 18 World Golf Championships. Second on the list is Dustin Johnson. Also, Woods achieved a PGA Tour record of winning five titles each for ten seasons. Sam Snead is second on this list with a count of eight wins out of five titles. Another PGA Tour record that Woods made was when he won seven tournaments in five editions. Snead and Nicklaus rank second and third for this feat.

In addition to these, Woods won eight times in the first event of the PGA Tour season. Out of them was the ZOZO Championship. He won sixteen times in other states and the same number in Florida.

If an analysis is done of his winning percentage, his total comes out to be 22.8% in his entire PGA Tour career. Next in line is Ben Hogan, and closely following him for third place is Sam Snead. Also, Tiger went on to win 79 times in stroke-play events. Out of which, the WGC match-play was won three times. The aggregate strokes in those triumphs were 243.

Tiger Woods has won by a huge margin on several occasions. He won by 10 strokes four times. His celebrated feat at the 2000 US Open was a striking 15 strokes ahead. In the playoffs, he triumphed eleven times.

Then, in 24 of his career wins, he picked up his game after 54 holes. Notable victories were at the 2000 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the 2009 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Only two times did he fail to win a tournament after having a lead. That’s a 96% triumph on average.

Woods’ winning streaks continued for five to six tournaments between 2006 and 2007. This is a record in itself for the tour. As a fruitful result of his efforts, he had a total career income of $120,954,766. On average, he bagged $1,475,058. Thus, the golf god has quite a number of achievements to be celebrated on his special occasion – achievements that make him the greatest golfer of all time.

Happy birthday, Tiger Woods!