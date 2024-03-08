LIV Golf Hong Kong: Prize Money, Purse And Field

LIV Golf has advanced to its fourth tournament on the roster, which is taking place a week after Joaquin Niemann’s victory at LIV Golf Jeddah. Niemann is one of the best golfers currently in the league. He also won LIV Golf Mayakoba and has already received invitations to three out of the four majors, including The Masters. Niemann will appear next in the Hong Kong Invitational since the LIV fraternity is traveling to Asia for its next leg.

The purse of the event remains the same as the other LIV events and it is around $20 million. Out of this, $4 million will go to the winner and the victorious team will divide a total of another $3 million. Apart from this, let’s take a look at the entire prize money distribution.

LIV Golf Hong Kong: Prize Money Distribution For Individual And Team Payouts

The individual payouts of LIV Golf Hong Kong, according to the official LIV Golf site, are:

Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,250,000 3rd $1,500,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $800,000 6th $700,000 7th $600,000 8th $525,000 9th $442,500 10th $405,000 11th $380,000 12th $360,000 13th $340,000 14th $320,000 15th $300,000 16th $285,000 17th $270,000 18th $260,000 19th $250,000 20th $240,000 21st $230,000 22nd $220,000 23rd $210,000 24th $200,000 25th $195,000 26th $190,000 27th $185,000 28th $180,000 29th $175,000 30th $170,000 31st $165,000 32nd $160,000 33rd $155,000 34th $150,000 35th $148,000 36th $145,000 37th $143,000 38th $140,000 39th $138,000 40th $135,000 41st $133,000 42nd $130,000 43rd $128,000 44th $128,000 45th $125,000 46th $125,000 47th $123,000 48th $120,000 49th $60,000 50th $60,000 51st $60,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $50,000 54th $50,000

The team payouts for LIV Golf Hong Kong are:

Position Prize Money 1st $3,000,000 2nd $1,500,000 3rd $500,000

Niemann will be on the field alongwith Dustin Johnson, who won in Las Vegas. Jon Rahm is a third potential installation in the field, having had top-five finishes in three events. Also, Talor Gooch and Louis Oosthuizen will be seen trying their luck in the event.

Following this, the LIV Golf fraternity will take three weeks off before heading to Miami in April. Around the same time, the Masters Tournament will also take place and quite surely, the LIV golfers will try to get a chance to play at Augusta. As of now, it is to be seen which golfer outshines the strong bunch that will participate in Hong Kong.