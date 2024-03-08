mobile app bar

LIV Golf Hong Kong: Prize Money, Purse And Field

Suchita Chakraborty
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
LIV Golf

Sep 24, 2023; Sugar Grove, Illinois, USA; Anirban Lahiri putts on the 16th green during the final round of the LIV Golf Chicago golf tournament at Rich Harvest Farms. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf has advanced to its fourth tournament on the roster, which is taking place a week after Joaquin Niemann’s victory at LIV Golf Jeddah. Niemann is one of the best golfers currently in the league. He also won LIV Golf Mayakoba and has already received invitations to three out of the four majors, including The Masters. Niemann will appear next in the Hong Kong Invitational since the LIV fraternity is traveling to Asia for its next leg. 

The purse of the event remains the same as the other LIV events and it is around $20 million. Out of this, $4 million will go to the winner and the victorious team will divide a total of another $3 million. Apart from this, let’s take a look at the entire prize money distribution.

LIV Golf Hong Kong: Prize Money Distribution For Individual And Team Payouts 

The individual payouts of LIV Golf Hong Kong, according to the official LIV Golf site, are:

PositionPrize Money
1st$4,000,000
2nd$2,250,000
3rd$1,500,000
4th$1,000,000
5th$800,000
6th$700,000
7th$600,000
8th$525,000
9th$442,500
10th$405,000
11th$380,000
12th$360,000
13th$340,000
14th$320,000
15th$300,000
16th$285,000
17th$270,000
18th$260,000
19th$250,000
20th$240,000
21st$230,000
22nd$220,000
23rd$210,000
24th$200,000
25th$195,000
26th$190,000
27th$185,000
28th$180,000
29th$175,000
30th$170,000
31st$165,000
32nd$160,000
33rd$155,000
34th$150,000
35th$148,000
36th$145,000
37th$143,000
38th$140,000
39th$138,000
40th$135,000
41st$133,000
42nd$130,000
43rd$128,000
44th$128,000
45th$125,000
46th$125,000
47th$123,000
48th$120,000
49th$60,000
50th$60,000
51st$60,000
52nd$50,000
53rd$50,000
54th$50,000

The team payouts for LIV Golf Hong Kong are:

PositionPrize Money
1st$3,000,000
2nd$1,500,000
3rd$500,000

Niemann will be on the field alongwith Dustin Johnson, who won in Las Vegas. Jon Rahm is a third potential installation in the field, having had top-five finishes in three events. Also, Talor Gooch and Louis Oosthuizen will be seen trying their luck in the event. 

Following this, the LIV Golf fraternity will take three weeks off before heading to Miami in April. Around the same time, the Masters Tournament will also take place and quite surely, the LIV golfers will try to get a chance to play at Augusta. As of now, it is to be seen which golfer outshines the strong bunch that will participate in Hong Kong. 

About the author

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at The SportsRush. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

Read more from Suchita Chakraborty

Share this article

Don’t miss these