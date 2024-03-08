LIV Golf Hong Kong: Prize Money, Purse And Field

LIV Golf has advanced to its fourth tournament on the roster, which is taking place a week after Joaquin Niemann’s victory at LIV Golf Jeddah. Niemann is one of the best golfers currently in the league. He also won LIV Golf Mayakoba and has already received invitations to three out of the four majors, including The Masters. Niemann will appear next in the Hong Kong Invitational since the LIV fraternity is traveling to Asia for its next leg.
The purse of the event remains the same as the other LIV events and it is around $20 million. Out of this, $4 million will go to the winner and the victorious team will divide a total of another $3 million. Apart from this, let’s take a look at the entire prize money distribution.
LIV Golf Hong Kong: Prize Money Distribution For Individual And Team Payouts
The individual payouts of LIV Golf Hong Kong, according to the official LIV Golf site, are:
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$4,000,000
|2nd
|$2,250,000
|3rd
|$1,500,000
|4th
|$1,000,000
|5th
|$800,000
|6th
|$700,000
|7th
|$600,000
|8th
|$525,000
|9th
|$442,500
|10th
|$405,000
|11th
|$380,000
|12th
|$360,000
|13th
|$340,000
|14th
|$320,000
|15th
|$300,000
|16th
|$285,000
|17th
|$270,000
|18th
|$260,000
|19th
|$250,000
|20th
|$240,000
|21st
|$230,000
|22nd
|$220,000
|23rd
|$210,000
|24th
|$200,000
|25th
|$195,000
|26th
|$190,000
|27th
|$185,000
|28th
|$180,000
|29th
|$175,000
|30th
|$170,000
|31st
|$165,000
|32nd
|$160,000
|33rd
|$155,000
|34th
|$150,000
|35th
|$148,000
|36th
|$145,000
|37th
|$143,000
|38th
|$140,000
|39th
|$138,000
|40th
|$135,000
|41st
|$133,000
|42nd
|$130,000
|43rd
|$128,000
|44th
|$128,000
|45th
|$125,000
|46th
|$125,000
|47th
|$123,000
|48th
|$120,000
|49th
|$60,000
|50th
|$60,000
|51st
|$60,000
|52nd
|$50,000
|53rd
|$50,000
|54th
|$50,000
The team payouts for LIV Golf Hong Kong are:
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,000,000
|2nd
|$1,500,000
|3rd
|$500,000
Niemann will be on the field alongwith Dustin Johnson, who won in Las Vegas. Jon Rahm is a third potential installation in the field, having had top-five finishes in three events. Also, Talor Gooch and Louis Oosthuizen will be seen trying their luck in the event.
Following this, the LIV Golf fraternity will take three weeks off before heading to Miami in April. Around the same time, the Masters Tournament will also take place and quite surely, the LIV golfers will try to get a chance to play at Augusta. As of now, it is to be seen which golfer outshines the strong bunch that will participate in Hong Kong.
