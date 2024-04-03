‘Put It To Work So That Other People Can Benefit From It’: Rory McIlroy Shares Vision For Impactful Philanthropy And Holistic Health Advocacy Beyond Golf

Rory McIlroy has recently opened up on his goals in life outside the game of golf. He has talked about his business investment and how he wants to be involved more in philanthropic work. The Northern Irishman is one of the founders of the tech-based TGL league with Tiger Woods. He has also invested in the Alpine F1 Team last year.

The 34-year-old was recently on I Can Fly podcast and spoke about a lot of things on the show from his early life and his parents invlovement in his character development to how his mentality has changed in terms of life beyond golf.

Rory McIlroy Is Very Thoughtful Of His Philanthrophic Work And Wants To Promote Holistic Health

While speaking on the I Can Fly podcast, the Northern Irishman stated that from a very young age, he had been taught to use money efficiently. He added that buying another house is not a right way to put that money to good use. Instead, he explained that it should be used in a way which would benefit people.

“So whether it goes back to like investing or in business there are certain things that I would like to achieve. And I think than being able to I think this is really important and something that’s being instilled in me from a very early age is you obviously can create this incredible platform and you can have a lot of success and you can make a lot of money.”

Rory McIlroy added by saying,

“But what are you going to do with it like actually do with it not buy another house or but actually put it to good use and put it to work so that other people can benefit from it.”

The Northern Irishman also spoke that he had been fortunate to use the money in the best possible way. However, he emphasized that he focuses more on mental health and autoimmunity among people. Rory McIlroy wanted to promote better lifestyle and diet and also look after the planet in an affirmative way.

“And I’ve been very fortunate in my life that there hasn’t really been one event that has sort of put me on a path of what that looks like. But like the mental health or the prevalence of like autoimmunity these days and just trying to educate people on food and diet and holistic ways to look after themselves and look after the planet. I think it’s a goal of mine right now. But I think in the future that would be something that I really want to try to get into more,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy has earned $80,893,763 through prize money on the PGA Tour so far in his career. His investment portfolio includes lucrative businesses. Last year, he partnered with Tiger Woods to build a company named TMRW Sports. Now, the duo are set to launch the innovative TGL in January 2025. Also, he has set up an investment fund, Symphony Ventures, in 2019 which has put money in around 14 companies.

The golfer’s words do adhere with his investments. As far as golf is concerned, he will be seen playing at the Masters 2024. He will hope to win the green jacket this time at Augusta National and complete his grand slam.