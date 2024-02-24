Brooks Koepka Picks PGA Tour Rival Rory McIlroy To Play With For Rest Of His Life

Brooks Koepka has made a disclosure that might shock the golf community. He stated that he would like to pair up with Rory McIlroy to play golf for the rest of his career. This expression has taken aback the golf world because both have been known as rivals representing different tours and have been the best golfers in their squads.

Moreover, their major record also goes head-to-head, as Koepka has five to his name and McIlroy has four. The pair have been cutthroat and critical of each other but it is Rory whom Brooks will pick to play with on all occasions. Let’s see what he said!

Brooks Koepka shared his intentions behind choosing Rory

The famous LIV Golfer was asked who he would play with for the rest of his life and in answer, he replied by naming it to be Rory McIlroy. Then, the golfer reflected on their rivalry.

“There is a competition, maybe he’s not that way or not, but I’ve one more [major championship] than him and then he is going to get to five soon and it is like a one up thing.”

Added to that, he continued saying,

“We are the same age, or I think he is a year older but where we are in the game, for me I want to try a little because I think he is arguably one of the best players ever so it is just trying to one up. For me that is how it is anyway. I know if I show up at a major I want to make sure I can get a big enough lead before he starts closing the gap.”

Their rivalry spiked more after Brooks Koepka joined LIV Golf and Rory McIlroy remained on the other side representing the PGA Tour. As a result, the Northern Irishman was critical of the entire LIV fraternity. However, he has recently softened his stance and is no more judgmental about the PIF-funded league.

Among these ongoing things, Rory’s ex-agent Chandler revealed that there may be a possibility that the Northern Irishman could join the LIV Golf reasoning it by saying that if Jon Rahm could do it, anybody could. Seeing McIlroy’s change in voice, his former agent is in disbelief and cannot be sure about his next step.

But as of now, Rory McIlroy is focusing on his career and trying to do his best in the PGA Tour and DP World Tour events. For 2024, he’s committed to these tours but in the upcoming future, there’s nothing that can be assumed for certain.