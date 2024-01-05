‘You Got a Lot Of Work To Do’: How Tiger Woods Humbled Patrick Cantlay On His Visit To The Legend’s House

Only a few lucky people get to experience the joy of visiting Tiger Woods‘ Florida house. Moreover, visiting the house of the golf legend is like taking a stroll in a museum of trophies. Such was the case with Patrick Cantlay. At the Sentry Tournament, Cantlay talked about his 2021 experience visiting Woods’ abode. The story came up following a question related to the Player of the Year award, and how the pros decide on it. This year World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler beat Jon Rahm to win the title.

In his answer, Cantlay said this was an individualistic choice. Then he narrated his story of 2021 when he clinched the Player of the Year trophy. For him, the matter was a huge thing, receiving the Jack Nicklaus bronze trophy. Then begins the main story, as described by Cantlay.

“So we’re walking through Tiger’s house and we’re in the basement and he’s got like, 11 of ’em lined up right next to each other all in the corner of the basement boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, and I go, Hey, I’m catching up, and he looked at me and he goes, You got a lot of work to do!”

Not only Cantlay, but other tour pros also reflected on their experience at Tiger Woods’ house, and they had some interestinf stories to share.

PGA Tour Pros Get Mesmerized After Visiting Tiger Woods’ House

Rory McIlroy once narrated the story of his visit to the legend’s house following Woods’ car accident in 2021. McIlroy was impressed by Woods’ collection of major trophies. But what astounded him more was his response regarding the location of his other trophies. According to McIlroy, Woods said,

“My mom has some and a few are in the office and a few are wherever.”

Rory understood that Woods didn’t remember the trophies, which meant it was relatively easier to win them. Apart from McIlroy, Justin Thomas also visited Woods’ house to practice chipping before the Masters. That year, Woods wasn’t playing due to injuries. Woods taught Thomas about chipping in different types of holes at Augusta, and ways to handle bunkers.

Thomas was so fascinated by the way he was taught, and he asked Woods to practice with him next year. Thus, no golfer would miss out on a chance to visit Woods’ house, a bonus if he offers his free guidance.

Patrick Cantlay is standing at T7 on the leaderboard after Thursday’s round at Kapalua Plantation Course. McIlroy isn’t playing in the tournament and is focused on the DP World Tour. Everybody awaits Sunday to know who will grab the first title of the PGA Tour 2024 season.