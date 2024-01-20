Phil Mickelson Gambling Losses: Has The LIV Golfer Repaid His Debts & Does He Still Gamble?

Jul 9, 2023; Hertfordshire, England, GBR; Phil Mickelson (USA) on the practice green before the final round of the LIV Golf London golf tournament at Centurion Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Mickelson has achieved a lot in his career. From multiple titles to millions of money, he has collected everything in his multiple-decade career. However, his illustrious career has just one dark spot which was his gambling habit. Although he has openly come out stating that he has fought his share of battles with his habit, it is quite certain that he might have lost loads of money.

As per Billy Walters’ book, Mickelson has gambled over $1 billion in his career and lost over $100 million. However, there is no clarity if he has repaid his debt. But as per the same book Walters, his gambling earnings have already covered all his losses.

Even if the loss may not have been covered by his gambling, Phil Mickelson’s multi-million deal with LIV Golf would have certainly covered it.

Back in July, Mikelson gave a reply to someone on X (formerly Twitter) and stated that he has not gambled for years now. He wrote,

“Haven’t gambled in years. Almost a billionaire now. Thanks for asking”

Exploring Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth

The 53-year-old golfer has accumulated a net worth close to over $875 million as per an article by Sportico. While some sources claim he has a net worth close to $400 million.

Mickelson has earned $96,572,310 in his 662 starts on the PGA Tour. Later in, 2022, he decided to switch to LIV Golf and signed a reported deal worth $200 million. This means that $300 million out of his reported $400 million net worth has only come from these two aspects stated.

Whatever Mickelson earned in his career has come from his hard work and sheer dedication. He has been sensational throughout his professional golf career and earned six major titles which itself is a great achievement.