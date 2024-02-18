Here Are The Genesis Invitational Round 4 Tee Times

Feb 17, 2024; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Patrick Cantlay (left) and Luke List shake hands on the eighteenth hole during the third round of The Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

The Genesis Invitational is in its endgame with the final round of the Riviera Golf Course to start at 09:55 am ET on Sunday. The first player to tee off the play is Emiliano Grillo. The third PGA Tour signature event will crown a new champion who will earn a whopping $4 million as prize money. The solo leader of the tournament, Patrick Cantlay, is scheduled to start his play at 02:15 pm ET. He is paired with his former Ryder Cup match partner and tied with second-ranked Xander Schauffele.

Will Zalatoris, who is the other tied second-ranked player, will play alongside fourth-ranked Luke List and will tee off at 02:04 pm ET. The World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is ranked T20 on the leaderboard and will start his fourth-round play at 12:05 pm ET with his playing partner Max Homa.

Let’s take a look all all the tee times and pairs for the fourth and final round of the Genesis Invitational:

Tee Time Player 1 Player 2 09:55 am Emiliano Grillo 10:00 am Charlie Hoffman Chase Johnson 10:10 am Andrew Putnam Nicolai Hojgaard 10:20 am Lee Hodges Gary Woodland 10:30 am Cam Davis Si Woo Kim 10:40 am Collin Morikawa Sahith Theegala 10:50 am Denny McCarthy Sungjae Im 11:00 am Rickie Fowler Tom Kim 11:10 am Ludvig Aberg Brian Harman 11:20 am Tommy Fleetwood Taylor Moore 11:35 am Viktor Hovland Byeong Hun An 11:45 am Rory McIlroy Nick Taylor 11:55 am Seamus Power Sam Burns 12:05 pm Max Homa Scottie Scheffler 12:15 pm Christiaan Bezuidenhout Brendon Todd 12:25 pm Russell Henley Kurt Kitayama 12:35 pm Tony Finau Lucas Glover 12:45 pm Adam Scott Cameron Young 12:55 pm Eric Cole Ben Griffin 13:05 pm Tom Hoge Mackenzie Hughes 13:20 pm Adam Hadwin Beau Hossler 13:31 pm Corey Conners Adam Svensson 13:42 pm JT Poston Hideki Matsuyama 13:53 pm Harris English Jason Day 14:04 pm Will Zalatoris Luke List 14:15 pm Patrick Cantlay Xander Schauffele

How Much Will The Winner Of The 2024 Genesis Invitational Get From The $20 Million Prize Purse?

The third PGA Tour signature event of the 2024 season offers a massive $20 million prize purse. The winner of the tournament gets a 20 percent share of the entire purse which is a huge $4 million paycheck. He will also receive 700 FedEx Cup points and 70 World Rankings points in the OWGR.

The Genesis Invitational gives a whopping $2.2 million to the player who would end up solo second on the leaderboard on Sunday. Meanwhile, the solo 50th-ranked player will receive a paycheck of $52,000.

Here is the entire prize money breakdown of the $20 million prize purse of the Tiger Woods-hosted tournament at Riviera Golf Course:

POS Prize Money 1 $4,000,000 2 $2,200,000 3 $1,400,000 4 $1,000,000 5 $840,000 6 $760,000 7 $700,000 8 $646,000 9 $600,000 10 $556,000 11 $514,000 12 $472,000 13 $430,000 14 $389,000 15 $369,000 16 $349,000 17 $329,000 18 $309,000 19 $289,000 20 $269,000 21 $250,000 22 $233,000 23 $216,000 24 $200,000 25 $184,000 26 $168,000 27 $161,000 28 $154,000 29 $147,000 30 $140,000 31 $133,000 32 $126,000 33 $119,000 34 $114,000 35 $109,000 36 $104,000 37 $99,000 38 $94,000 39 $90,000 40 $86,000 41 $82,000 42 $78,000 43 $74,000 44 $70,000 45 $66,000 46 $62,000 47 $58,000 48 $56,000 49 $54,000 50 $52,000

With Patrick Cantlay leading the charts with two strokes at the Genesis Invitational, he is most likely to record an outright win. However, the game of golf is quite unpredictable. So, until the last hole is played, it is difficult to say who will get their hands on the whopping $4 million prize money.