Here Are The Genesis Invitational Round 4 Tee Times
Kunal Singh
|Published
The Genesis Invitational is in its endgame with the final round of the Riviera Golf Course to start at 09:55 am ET on Sunday. The first player to tee off the play is Emiliano Grillo. The third PGA Tour signature event will crown a new champion who will earn a whopping $4 million as prize money. The solo leader of the tournament, Patrick Cantlay, is scheduled to start his play at 02:15 pm ET. He is paired with his former Ryder Cup match partner and tied with second-ranked Xander Schauffele.
Will Zalatoris, who is the other tied second-ranked player, will play alongside fourth-ranked Luke List and will tee off at 02:04 pm ET. The World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is ranked T20 on the leaderboard and will start his fourth-round play at 12:05 pm ET with his playing partner Max Homa.
Let’s take a look all all the tee times and pairs for the fourth and final round of the Genesis Invitational:
|Tee Time
|Player 1
|Player 2
|09:55 am
|Emiliano Grillo
|10:00 am
|Charlie Hoffman
|Chase Johnson
|10:10 am
|Andrew Putnam
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|10:20 am
|Lee Hodges
|Gary Woodland
|10:30 am
|Cam Davis
|Si Woo Kim
|10:40 am
|Collin Morikawa
|Sahith Theegala
|10:50 am
|Denny McCarthy
|Sungjae Im
|11:00 am
|Rickie Fowler
|Tom Kim
|11:10 am
|Ludvig Aberg
|Brian Harman
|11:20 am
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Taylor Moore
|11:35 am
|Viktor Hovland
|Byeong Hun An
|11:45 am
|Rory McIlroy
|Nick Taylor
|11:55 am
|Seamus Power
|Sam Burns
|12:05 pm
|Max Homa
|Scottie Scheffler
|12:15 pm
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Brendon Todd
|12:25 pm
|Russell Henley
|Kurt Kitayama
|12:35 pm
|Tony Finau
|Lucas Glover
|12:45 pm
|Adam Scott
|Cameron Young
|12:55 pm
|Eric Cole
|Ben Griffin
|13:05 pm
|Tom Hoge
|Mackenzie Hughes
|13:20 pm
|Adam Hadwin
|Beau Hossler
|13:31 pm
|Corey Conners
|Adam Svensson
|13:42 pm
|JT Poston
|Hideki Matsuyama
|13:53 pm
|Harris English
|Jason Day
|14:04 pm
|Will Zalatoris
|Luke List
|14:15 pm
|Patrick Cantlay
|Xander Schauffele
How Much Will The Winner Of The 2024 Genesis Invitational Get From The $20 Million Prize Purse?
The third PGA Tour signature event of the 2024 season offers a massive $20 million prize purse. The winner of the tournament gets a 20 percent share of the entire purse which is a huge $4 million paycheck. He will also receive 700 FedEx Cup points and 70 World Rankings points in the OWGR.
The Genesis Invitational gives a whopping $2.2 million to the player who would end up solo second on the leaderboard on Sunday. Meanwhile, the solo 50th-ranked player will receive a paycheck of $52,000.
Here is the entire prize money breakdown of the $20 million prize purse of the Tiger Woods-hosted tournament at Riviera Golf Course:
|POS
|Prize Money
|1
|$4,000,000
|2
|$2,200,000
|3
|$1,400,000
|4
|$1,000,000
|5
|$840,000
|6
|$760,000
|7
|$700,000
|8
|$646,000
|9
|$600,000
|10
|$556,000
|11
|$514,000
|12
|$472,000
|13
|$430,000
|14
|$389,000
|15
|$369,000
|16
|$349,000
|17
|$329,000
|18
|$309,000
|19
|$289,000
|20
|$269,000
|21
|$250,000
|22
|$233,000
|23
|$216,000
|24
|$200,000
|25
|$184,000
|26
|$168,000
|27
|$161,000
|28
|$154,000
|29
|$147,000
|30
|$140,000
|31
|$133,000
|32
|$126,000
|33
|$119,000
|34
|$114,000
|35
|$109,000
|36
|$104,000
|37
|$99,000
|38
|$94,000
|39
|$90,000
|40
|$86,000
|41
|$82,000
|42
|$78,000
|43
|$74,000
|44
|$70,000
|45
|$66,000
|46
|$62,000
|47
|$58,000
|48
|$56,000
|49
|$54,000
|50
|$52,000
With Patrick Cantlay leading the charts with two strokes at the Genesis Invitational, he is most likely to record an outright win. However, the game of golf is quite unpredictable. So, until the last hole is played, it is difficult to say who will get their hands on the whopping $4 million prize money.
