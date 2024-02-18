HomeSearch

Here Are The Genesis Invitational Round 4 Tee Times

Kunal Singh
|Published

Genesis Invitational 2024

Feb 17, 2024; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Patrick Cantlay (left) and Luke List shake hands on the eighteenth hole during the third round of The Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

The Genesis Invitational is in its endgame with the final round of the Riviera Golf Course to start at 09:55 am ET on Sunday. The first player to tee off the play is Emiliano Grillo. The third PGA Tour signature event will crown a new champion who will earn a whopping $4 million as prize money. The solo leader of the tournament, Patrick Cantlay, is scheduled to start his play at 02:15 pm ET. He is paired with his former Ryder Cup match partner and tied with second-ranked Xander Schauffele.

Will Zalatoris, who is the other tied second-ranked player, will play alongside fourth-ranked Luke List and will tee off at 02:04 pm ET.  The World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is ranked T20 on the leaderboard and will start his fourth-round play at 12:05 pm ET with his playing partner Max Homa.

Let’s take a look all all the tee times and pairs for the fourth and final round of the Genesis Invitational:

Tee TimePlayer 1Player 2
09:55 amEmiliano Grillo
10:00 amCharlie HoffmanChase Johnson
10:10 amAndrew PutnamNicolai Hojgaard
10:20 amLee HodgesGary Woodland
10:30 amCam DavisSi Woo Kim
10:40 amCollin MorikawaSahith Theegala
10:50 amDenny McCarthySungjae Im
11:00 amRickie FowlerTom Kim
11:10 amLudvig AbergBrian Harman
11:20 amTommy FleetwoodTaylor Moore
11:35 amViktor HovlandByeong Hun An
11:45 amRory McIlroyNick Taylor
11:55 amSeamus PowerSam Burns
12:05 pmMax HomaScottie Scheffler
12:15 pmChristiaan BezuidenhoutBrendon Todd
12:25 pmRussell HenleyKurt Kitayama
12:35 pmTony FinauLucas Glover
12:45 pmAdam ScottCameron Young
12:55 pmEric ColeBen Griffin
13:05 pmTom HogeMackenzie Hughes
13:20 pmAdam HadwinBeau Hossler
13:31 pmCorey ConnersAdam Svensson
13:42 pmJT PostonHideki Matsuyama
13:53 pmHarris EnglishJason Day
14:04 pmWill ZalatorisLuke List
14:15 pmPatrick CantlayXander Schauffele

How Much Will The Winner Of The 2024 Genesis Invitational Get From The $20 Million Prize Purse?

The third PGA Tour signature event of the 2024 season offers a massive $20 million prize purse. The winner of the tournament gets a 20 percent share of the entire purse which is a huge $4 million paycheck. He will also receive 700 FedEx Cup points and 70 World Rankings points in the OWGR.

The Genesis Invitational gives a whopping $2.2 million to the player who would end up solo second on the leaderboard on Sunday. Meanwhile, the solo 50th-ranked player will receive a paycheck of $52,000.

Here is the entire prize money breakdown of the $20 million prize purse of the Tiger Woods-hosted tournament at Riviera Golf Course:

POSPrize Money
1$4,000,000
2$2,200,000
3$1,400,000
4$1,000,000
5$840,000
6$760,000
7$700,000
8$646,000
9$600,000
10$556,000
11$514,000
12$472,000
13$430,000
14$389,000
15$369,000
16$349,000
17$329,000
18$309,000
19$289,000
20$269,000
21$250,000
22$233,000
23$216,000
24$200,000
25$184,000
26$168,000
27$161,000
28$154,000
29$147,000
30$140,000
31$133,000
32$126,000
33$119,000
34$114,000
35$109,000
36$104,000
37$99,000
38$94,000
39$90,000
40$86,000
41$82,000
42$78,000
43$74,000
44$70,000
45$66,000
46$62,000
47$58,000
48$56,000
49$54,000
50$52,000

With Patrick Cantlay leading the charts with two strokes at the Genesis Invitational, he is most likely to record an outright win. However, the game of golf is quite unpredictable. So, until the last hole is played, it is difficult to say who will get their hands on the whopping $4 million prize money.

