Days After Ending Partnership With Tiger Woods, Nike Teams Up With Brooks Koepka-Led LIV Golf Team Smash GC

Days after Nike ended its 27-year old iconic partnership with Tiger Woods, the apparel company announced another exciting collaboration with LIV Golf team, Smash GC, led by Brooks Koepka. After Woods’ departure, fans kept speculating who would wear the swoosh next. But it seems the confusion is clear with this Smash GC post, where a teammate can be seen wearing blue and white swoosh sneakers with the Smash GC logo.

The post also carried the caption “Smashing into 2024” declaring the partnership publicly. This collaboration might also suggest that Nike is taking an interest in LIV Golf and can sign more contracts with the league in the future. Although Jason Day left the brand before Woods, the brand still has assets like Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy, and LPGA star Nelly Korda.

As Smash GC signed with Nike, the news brought in plenty of comments from fans.

Fans Give Their Thoughts On Nike Signing With Smash GC

As the news came to the notice of fans, the golf community shared their remarks beneath the post.

A fan admired the new Nike collection and thought that the shoes looked amazing.

Another cybercitizen sees the new Nike and Smash GC deal as a vital reason to not purchase their products.

An enthusiast went on to make a bold claim that Nike might invest in Smash GC.

An interested fan wants to buy the shoes and asked if they were accessible to the general public.

An enthusiast thinks that Nike saved money by cutting off Woods to sign new deals.

Although Tiger Woods and Nike have ended their collaboration, they called it off on good terms. Woods posted a write-up on Instagram acknowledging the brand and to revert it, the brand also posted a heart-touching post about the amazing journey that they had with the golf legend. Now, as the world of golf enters the new year, it is to see which golfers Nike signs with next and what brand will become the on-course partner of Tiger Woods in California as he plays at the Genesis Invitational.