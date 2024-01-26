Reports Suggest Shocking Viktor Hovland Development With LIV Golf

After the shocking announcement of Adrian Meronk joining the LIV Golf, now reports suggest that the reigning FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland is in talks to make a move to the cash-rich league. If the rumors are true, he will join Martin Kaymer’s Cleeks GC and will own 25 percent of the team.

As per Mr Short Game on YouTube, the Norwegian superstar golfer is one of the two names that he claimed to join the Saudi-backed league. He stated that Hovland has been rumored to join the League for quite some time now and his sources assure the same.

The other player mentioned by him on his podcast/update was Anthony Kim. The three-time PGA Tour champion was quite popular on the Northern American golf circuit between 2008 and 2010. As per Mr Short Game, it is not LIV Golf who has been approaching him instead it is vice versa.

Interestingly, Viktor Hovland was last seen playing at The Sentry. Since then he has been absent on both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. He has missed out on some of the latter tour’s important tournaments such as the Dubai Invitational and the Dubai Desert Classic.

When Viktor Hovland Quashed All The Rumors of Him Joining LIV Golf

Back in mid-December 2023, the Norwegian golfer was on the Discovery Golf’s Fore podcast. When he was asked if he was going to join the LIV Golf, he simply said, “I doubt that”, in his local language.

Later, Viktor Hovland explained why he would not join the Saudi-backed league. The 26-year-old added he does not like the format of the league and it would certainly not make him a better golfer. As quoted by Sports Illustrated, he said,

“If I had gone to LIV, I don’t think I would have become a better golfer. And then it is, in a way, the end of discussion. But I can’t blame people who make that decision and go over there. Then we have to try to find an arrangement in the end. We’ll see.”

Viktor Hovland has already committed to six PGA Tour signature events. The first was The Sentry where he ended up tied for 22 on the leaderboard. The upcoming few events are February’s first event, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, followed by the WM Phoenix Open, and Genesis Invitational.

However, if the rumors are true that Hovland is in talks with LIV Golf, it would be a huge blow for both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. Especially, for the latter tour because till now they have lost two top talents. The first is Jon Rahm who joined the Saudi-backed league in December and the second is Adrian Meronk. But all these are just rumors and all fans can do is to be patient until the first week of February.