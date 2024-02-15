Another PGA Tour Pro Ends It With Nike To Shake Hands With Malbon Golf

Jul 30, 2017; Oakville, Ontario, CAN; Ryan Ruffels hits his shot on the first tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament at Glen Abbey Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour pro Ryan Ruffels has left Nike to join hands with Malbon Golf. The former teen prodigy who won the Junior World Golf Championship in 2014 is the brother of the LPGA Futures Tour pro Gabi Ruffels. He was last seen at the LIV Golf Promotions Event and is yet to make a start in 2024.

Earlier in January 2024, Tiger Woods split from the famous Swoosh brand. Later, Jason Day also parted ways with Nike after seven years of association. He joined the Malbon Golf as an ambassador before The Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Ryan Ruffels shared a post on Instagram announcing his new partnership with Malbon Golf and wrote in his caption:

“Things about to look a little different in 2024 @malbongolf”

Exploring Everything About Ryan Ruffels Who Joined Malbon Golf

Ryan Ruffels was born on April 29, 1998, in Orlando, Florida to tennis professional players Ray Ruffels and Anna-Maria Fernandez. His family had earlier settled in Southern California where he went to a bilingual school. He is very fluent in both Spanish and English languages. His younger sister Gabriela Ruffels is also a professional golfer and is the 2019 U.S. Women’s Amateur champion.

The Ruffel family moved to Australia after Ray Ruffels got a job in the Australian tennis circuit. Since then both the siblings have been focusing on the game of golf. Ryan Ruffels has also tried his hands at other sports such as tennis and soccer.

He was part of the Australian team that won the Ten Nations Cup in 2013. Later at the age of 15, he won the Riversdale Cup and became the youngest player to do so. In the same year, he won the Australian Boys’ Amateur championship.

In 2014, Ryan won the Callaway Junior World Golf Championship. In the following year, he defended his Australian Boys’ Amateur championship title. By January 2016, he was ranked 13th on the World Amateur Golf Rankings and then decided to turn professional.

He made his professional debut on the PGA Tour at the 2016 Farmers Insurance Open. He finished on the T43 rank on the leaderboard and earned a paycheck worth $20,843.33. On the US-based tour, he has made 20 starts and has proceeded to weekend play 10 times.

Once termed a “teen prodigy,” Ryan Ruffels is yet to make a mark on the professional golf circuit. But with the kind of talent the Aussie has, he would surely bloom sometime later in his career.