Who Will Win The American Express? Top Five Picks For The PGA Tour Event

The PGA Tour is all set to move on to its next tournament, The American Express. The event is scheduled at the La Quinta Country Club in California from January 18 to 21. It has a decent prize purse of $8.4 million, and the winner takes home a paycheck worth $1.512 million. In addition to that, he gets a two-year PGA Tour exemption, 60 world ranking points, and invites for the 2025’s The Sentry, the Players Championship, and the Masters Tournament.

Now, if we look at the field of 156 players, there is current world no. 1 Scottie Scheffler, and top PGA Tour stars like Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, among others. So, all of them would be eyeing the exciting rewards offered at The American Express.

So, here we are with some top picks for the upcoming PGA Tour event:

5) Wyndham Clark

The reigning US Open Champion may be making his last appearance on the PGA Tour this week. As per the reports, Wyndham Clark is all set to join reigning Masters Champion Jon Rahm on the LIV Golf league. So, he would definitely try to make use of this last opportunity at The American Express and end his time on the Northern American golf circuit with a win.

4) Patrick Cantlay

The 31-year-old American golfer could not record a single win last season on the PGA Tour. However, it does not mean he was not playing well last year. He recorded ten top-10 finishes including two runner-up finishes in the 21 starts that he made.

Patrick Cantlay has +900 odds of entering The American Express. He is certainly a top guy to bet on to win the next PGA Tour event.

3) Xander Schauffele

The last time when Xander Schauffele played at The American Express, he finished tied for the third place on the leaderboard. He will hope to win the tournament this time when he plays in La Quinta. Even at the year opening of The Sentry, he made an impactful T10 finish on the leaderboard.

Xander Schauffele will definitely hope to win the upcoming PGA Tour event and record his eighth victory on the North American golf circuit.

2) Tom Kim

The young South Korean golfer has been named among the top picks by famous golf influencer Paige Spiranac to win The American Express this week. He has already recorded three victories on the PGA Tour and will be vying to record a fourth title win this weekend at the La Quinta Country Club in California.

1) Scottie Scheffler

The current World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, has emerged as the most consistent performer on the PGA Tour in the past few years. Despite just winning six tournaments so far, he does have pretty wild stats under his name. He has recorded thirty three top-5 finishes so far in his 113 tournaments career on the PGA Tour.

Last year, Scheffler won his first tournament in February. However, this year in 2024, he will hope for his party to start early after winning The American Express.

These five players on the list are some top performers on the PGA Tour last season. They also have top bet odds entering the tournament this week in La Quinta. One of them can be crowned as the winner this weekend on Sunday, January 21.