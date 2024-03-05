Dylan Wu Suspects Two PGA Tour Policy Board Player Directors Sponsors Exemption At Arnold Palmer Invitational

Dylan Wu hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Wu has recently raised concerns regarding injustice happening in the PGA Tour signature events. He called out two of the Player Directors, Adam Scott and Webb Simpson, getting sponsors exemption at the Arnold Invitational.

An X (formerly Twitter) user mentioned that both Scott and Simpson who are in the field of the upcoming signature event at Bay Hill. The 27-year-old replied to him and said that he suspected something that the same player directors were getting sponsors exemption which seemed to be unfair.

The upcoming 2024 Arnold Invitational will be played from March 7 at Bay Hill Golf Course. It will have an elevated prize purse of $20 million and is the third signature event of the 2024 PGA Tour season.

Dylan Wu Criticizes Adam Scott and Webb Simpson’s Sponsor’s Exemption At Arnold Invitational

The 27-year-old American did praise both Scott and Simpson for being great players. However, criticized the new PGA Tour system by calling it “all about meritocracy”. He added that the sponsors exemption at the PGA Tour signature events is being given to the same players every time.

Later on, Dylan Wu assured that he was not asking for the exemption at the PGA Tour signature events. But mentioned that these events offer 2.5x points and double prize money which highlighted the importance of exemptions.

Well, the debate regarding PGA Tour Player Directors getting sponsor exemptions at signature events has been going on for a while now. Last month, Peter Malnati received enormous backlash for receiving an invite to the Genesis Invitational. Let’s see what the player directors will say on this ongoing debate.