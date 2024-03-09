Steve Stricker Hopes To Ask Tiger Woods This Crucial Question

Dec 17, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tiger Woods (right) and Steve Stricker grab green sheets on the first tee during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Stricker wants to ask Tiger Woods to join him at the Zurich Classic and wants to pop this question to the legend at Sawgrass next week. Although the golfer knows that the chances of his request being fulfilled are slim, he still wishes to team up with Woods at New Orleans.

Steve wants to have his old band back together, and reflecting on the same, he shared on The Loop podcast about his intent to relive the old days and play alongside his old pal.

Steve Stricker Longs To Share The Field With Tiger Woods At The Zurich Classic

Stricker started with the expectation of seeing the GOAT in the tournament.

“I thought about asking him to see if he wanted to play in New Orleans at the team event…We had some great times being teammates on some of those teams over the years.”

Added to that, he continued,

“I guess I blurted it out loud when I was on a podcast with somebody, I said wouldn’t it be cool to get the band together one more time…Yeah, for him and I to play again. I don’t think that will happen, he’s got other issues than playing with me, but it would be fun and it’s fun thinking about it.”

Stricker expects to make this request at the Players.

“You know, I’ll see him next week at The Players, hopefully he’ll be there and I’ll be there, hopefully play a practice round with him. Yeah, I’ll ask him.”

But to his dismay, Woods won’t be participating at the Players and will skip the event. Woods may next make an appearance at the Masters and it will be interesting to see the golfer performing on the same course, from where he withdrew in the last edition.

Tiger’s health condition worsened in his last appearance at the Genesis Invitational. He had to withdraw due to the flu. Thus, it is only expected that Woods will make his next appearance at the Masters.