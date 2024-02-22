“He’s Absolutely Right” – Fans Share Mix Reactions After LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman’s Questions His Players’ OWGR

Sep 24, 2023; Sugar Grove, Illinois, USA; Greg Norman watches the action on the 11th green during the final round of the LIV Golf Chicago golf tournament at Rich Harvest Farms. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman recently shared his thoughts regarding the situation of his players on the Official World Golf Rankings. He called it “laughable” considering the players’ TUGR and said that more players would be inside the top 50 in the World.

Recently, many players from the disruptive league have turned towards the Asian Tour’s International Series Oman in hopes of gaining World Ranking points. David Puig has become eligible to participate in the season-ending major, The Open Championship after a win in Malaysia.

Fans React To LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman’s Sly Dig On OWGR

As soon as Norman shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, fans jumped into the comment section to share their thoughts regarding the same. While some of the fans felt that the Shark was right, some felt that players who joined LIV Golf knew the consequences.

One of the fans wrote that Greg Norman was right and TUGR has different criteria to rank players. He said that valuing field strength and winning the tournament is better.

Another fan questioned LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman why he wants world ranking points. He criticized the league’s close fields and their not playing four rounds. He suggested that if they stick to the rules, they will be offered ranking points.

Some fans had the same thoughts that the league has different rules which OWGR can not foresee. One of the fans said that the disruptive league has ‘fantastic golfers’ but it was still an exhibition golf tournament.

Another fan equaled Greg Norman as being laughable.

One of the golf fans said that it was wild that LIV Golfers do not get world-ranking points on the OWGR.

Multiple fans agreed with Greg Norman’s comments that it was laughable that talented players could not earn ranking points. Here are some comments from fans in favor of LIV Golf CEO:

While some fans were in total disagreement with Greg Norman’s comments< They had a collective vision that the league has dug its own grave. Let’s take some top comments against LIV Gold CEO:

As of now, Jon Rahm is currently the highest-ranked LIV Golf player on the Official World Golf Rankings. He stands third in the World. However, with the Saudi-backed league ineligible to earn points for its players, he is certain to fall on the list. So, if the OWGR does not offer points to disruptive league players, they are going to struggle to get an entry into the majors.