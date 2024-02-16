Scottie Scheffler Just Can’t Seem To Figure Out His Putting At The Genesis Invitational

January 5, 2024; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Scottie Scheffler lines up his putt on the third hole during the second round of The Sentry golf tournament at Kapalua Golf – The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Scheffler has again shown the world why he is the World’s No. 1 ranked player in the Official World Golf Rankings. His excellent timing and striking of the golf ball were on display at the Riviera Golf Course this Thursday. However, the man, who is constantly finishing in the top 10 in almost every tournament, still has no clue what is wrong with his putting.

Despite shooting an eagle and four birdies in the first round of the 2024 Genesis Invitational, Scheffler stood tied for 10th spot trailing four strokes behind the leader, Patrick Cantlay. He could have easily finished 6 under par if had not shot three bogeys on Thursday. His scorecard stood at 3 under 68 by the end of the opening round.

If Scheffler’s first-round statistics are taken into account, he was the first-ranked player to gain strokes from tee to green. He was third in strokes gained from off the tee and fourth-ranked in the strokes gained around the green. The statistics were even better greens in regulation and driving accuracy as he took second in the entire field. However, when his strokes gained from putting are looked at, he has miserably been sitting on 67th rank.

Even fans and experts feel that Scottie Scheffler is struggling with his putting game. Hadn’t he constantly missed putts, the current World No. 1 would have been sitting on the top spot with Patrick Cantlay.

Is Scottie Scheffler’s Putting Game Troubling Him Only At The Genesis Invitational?

The reigning World No. 1 has played four tournaments before the Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour in the 2024 season. While he has finished comfortably inside the top 10 in three of the tournaments, the American has won none.

When his overall statistics are looked at, Scottie Scheffler is well-placed on the third rank in strokes gained. However, his ranking in the SG: putting is 107th which is way worse for a player of his cadre. In fact, he stands on 122nd rank in total driving.

Scheffler’s putting value in the 2024 PGA Tour season is -0.134 and has an overall average of 1.662. But the trouble didn’t begin in the 2024 season. The golfer has been struggling with his putting game since last season. He stood at 162nd rank in SG: Putting.

Scottie Scheffler last won an official tournament on the PGA Tour almost a year ago in March 2023. He won the Players Championship at the Players Stadium Course. He has recorded a total of 15 top-10 finishes on the US-based tour which includes two runner-up finishes as well. If he wants to win another tournament soon, the World No. 1 golfer has to work on his putting game.