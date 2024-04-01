Fact-Check: Michael Block’s Alleged Special Invitation To The Masters 2024 – Investigating The Viral Claim

There is a rumor going viral on the internet that Michael Block has received a special invite to the Masters 2024 at Augusta National Golf Club. The Nevada-born golfer is best known for his phenomenal performance in the 2023 PGA Championship. He became the first club professional to cut at the prestigious major tournament and later finished on T15 rank on the leaderboard.

NUCLR GOLF, a popular golf update page, shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) that stated that Block has accepted a special invite to play this year’s Masters Tournament. However, it is not at all true. The post was shared on April 1 and the date of the year is known for fooling people.

So, after gaining enough attention on their post, NUCLR GOLF themselves shared a comment stating that it was a prank on April 1, often known as April Fool’s Day.

Fans React To April Fool’s Day Prank On Michael Block’s Special Invite To Masters 2024

Soon after NUCLR GOLF shared the post on X, the comment section erupted with multiple reactions from the fans. One of the fans who believed this post to be true stated that Augusta National would be joking if they invited Michael Block and not the LIV Golfers.



Another fan understood that this was a prank post and stated that they could only wish for the news to be true.

A fan stated that he was disappointed to see Michael Block getting invited to the Masters 2024. He went on to call the prestigious major turning into a “clown show” as he was unaware that it was a April Fool’s Day prank.

A few more fans cracked it to be an April Fool’s Day prank and shared multiple reactions. Here are some top comments from them:



Well, Michael Block is truly a special player. After all, finishing T15 at a major tournament at the age of 46 and being a club professional is a great thing. Although this was an April Fool’s Day prank he received a special invite to play at the Masters 2024, it would have really been great if this was true news.