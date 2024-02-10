Fan Gets Injured After Falling At Famous 16th Hole At The WM Phoenix Open

An unfortunate incident happened at the ongoing WM Phoenix Open in TPC Scottsdale. A female fan at the famous 16th stadium hole suffered a “non-life threatening ” injury after suffering a fall. The incident happened in the second round of the PGA Tour event on Friday sometime late in the afternoon.

There is not much information available regarding how and where exactly the incident happened. There is no clarity on whether the female fan was drinking or not. After the incident happened the police evacuated the area for some time and took the injured fan for medical attention. Later on, after a short duration, the fans were allowed back in the area.

The WM Phoenix Open organizers released an official statement regarding the entire incident. The statement read,

“Today at the WM Phoenix Open, a fan sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a fall at the 16th hole.”

The statement further elaborated,

“The WM Phoenix Open works closely with local law enforcement, fire and medical organizations and the PGA Tour to strategically place emergency units throughout tournament grounds to promptly address health and safety situations. We will provide additional details if or when appropriate out of respect for medical privacy.”

The 16th stadium hole of TPC Scottsdale is known for its party-like ambiance with a loud alcohol-fuelled environment. Such incident at golf tournaments is not a new thing. Last year, during the the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, trees collapsed on the 17th hole area. However, no injury was reported.

Why Was WM Phoenix Open Play Suspended On Day 2?

The second round of the ongoing PGA Tour event was suspended midway at 06:08 p.m. MT due to darkness. After the play ended on Friday, Nick Taylor and Andrew Novak led the table with 12 under par score. They are followed by Maverick McNealy who is two strokes behind them with the 10 under-par score.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is ranked tied for fifth on the leaderboard with Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, and Ryan Fox. Last week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion Wyndham Clark placed T18 on the leaderboard after the end of the WM Phoenix Open’s second round.

The third round of the TPC Scottsdale event is scheduled to resume at 7:30 a.m. MT. The final two days of the tournament will be more intriguing to watch. It will be exciting to see how the field performs, especially, with the weather conditions getting tougher on the final two days.