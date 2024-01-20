Tiger Woods’ Jaw-Dropping Collection Of Rolex And Tag Heuer Watches Worth Over $175,000

Dec 16, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tiger Woods smiles after a reporter asks about his son Charlie following a pro-am round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The greatest golfer of all time, Tiger Woods, has garnered billions in his almost three-decade-long career. Out of those billion dollars, he has spent a few million on his lavish lifestyle.

Apart from housing and awesome cars, Tiger Woods is a big-time watch lover. He has spent close to $175,000 on collecting some of his favorite brands. The list includes watches from luxurious brands such as Rolex and Tag Heuer.

Exploring Tiger Woods’ Watch Collection

Early in his career, Woods was the face of Tag Heuer. Back then, he was often seen wearing a Tag Heuer Link Chronograph which is worth $2,000.

Back in 2006 when he won The Open Championship, Tiger Woods was spotted wearing a Tag Heuer Kirium F1 Chronograph. It was a unique combination of digital and analog. The analog part of the watch shows the current time while the digital part of it is the watch’s chronograph. The watch is currently worth $2,995.

Tiger Woods has also donned watches from Tudor Watches, a sub-brand of Rolex. The company customized a special “Tiger” Edition watch called the Tudor Prince Date Chronograph. The watch can be bought at a prize of around $6,000 in the secondary market.

Sometime in the early 2010s, Rolex got the legendary PGA Tour golfer on board as an ambassador. Soon after, he was spotted wearing the Rolex Datejust II with a 41mm sunburst blue dial. The watch is worth close to $14,000.

Tiger Woods was also spotted sporting a Rolex Submariner which was worth close to $42,000. The Submariner watches were launched by the company back in 1953 making it one of the oldest watches in their huge collection.

Another premium Rolex watch in the 15-time major champion’s collection is the Rolex GMT-Master II. The watch is worth around $49,500 and is a very classy two-tone edition.

Woods’ Rolex watch collection includes another chivalrous edition called the Rolex Day-Date 40 worth $40,000, and is one of the cleanest and classiest collections from the brand. He owns the same watch in two colors, one is a silver tone with a white dial and the other is an Everose toned with a golden dial.

The 15-time major champion is also spotted wearing a Deepsea Sea Dweller James Cameron Edition by Rolex. It is one of the most durable watches from the brand and can sustain up to 3,900 meters of ocean depth. It is worth close to $18,000.

It is quite exciting to see how many premium-class watches Tiger Woods holds in his collection. It is quite certain that no other golfer could reach his stature anytime soon, as he inspires generations to come.