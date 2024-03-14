The Players Championship Without Tiger Woods Lacks This Important Feature

Tiger Woods last played at The Players Championship back in 2019 and finished T30 on the leaderboard. Since then, the 15-time major champion has been missing from the prestigious PGA Tour flagship event. Although the reason is quite subtle; he has gone through multiple injuries. However, the legendary golfer could have been part of the 50th edition as he is exempted from playing because of being a previous winner.

Advertisement

It is the first time that a previous winner has not teed up at TPC Sawgrass for the fifth consecutive year. After all, it is quite rare for a player who has not missed the cut at the event in his 18 previous appearances. The prestigious PGA Tour flagship event truly misses the service of the sport’s biggest star and it is certainly lacking this certain feature.

Apart from Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, only Tiger Woods has taken the game so far. There is absolutely no doubt regarding his stature on the PGA Tour and the game of golf. He has taken the game to the next level since his arrival almost three decades ago.

Advertisement

The 82-time PGA Tour winner not being at The Players Championship is tough to digest. But his body does not allow him as he has had multiple injuries ever since he last played in the tournament in 2019. At the age of 48, it is quite unknown if the golf’s biggest star in this era will ever make his return to TPC Sawgrass.

Billy Horschel Feels No Body Will Have Any Problem With Tiger Woods Making An Appearance At Any PGA Tour Event

Recently, the seven-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel opened up on missing the legendary Tiger Woods on the field of many golf tournaments. He stated that whenever the 15-time major champion is playing, the atmossphere transforms and has great energy. He said,

“I do miss him. It’s sort of fun to have a little jab at him, he throws some jabs at you, then you throw some jabs at him. It’s just fun. We all know when Tiger is playing, the atmosphere and energy that is felt throughout the grounds at a golf tournament. It’s unlike any other I’ve ever been a part of.”

Billy Horschel, later, said that there are many players in the game presently, but, added that Tiger is a “needle” and the “dial” around whom the entire game revolves.

He further said that if Tiger Woods wanted to play any event, he should be playing it. He added that even if they have to make a “special category” for him, there is no player on the PGA Tour who will have a problem.

Advertisement

“If there was one guy in this world that should be able to play any event he wanted to play, it’s Tiger. Whenever Tiger wants to f—– play, he should play.” Horschel continued by saying, “To allow him to play whenever he wants and make a special category for that one week of the year, I have no problem with that. I don’t think any guy out here would have a problem with that.”

Well, Billy Horschel’s remark does make sense. Who would want to miss a player like Tiger Woods in any tournament? The golf legend draws an insane crowd. He is the biggest superstar golf has ever produced. To watch him play at any tournament is certainly great for the game and for the fans.