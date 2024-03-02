Rickie Fowler Suggests “Off Season Idea” To “Create The Want” For The Game Of Golf

January 4, 2024; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Rickie Fowler walks on the fourth hole during the first round of The Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Golf – The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Rickie Fowler recently said that a lot of golf is being telecasted on television, which is harnessing the game’s popularity. He suggested creating a better off-season to garner attention and attract more fans to watch the sport. Before the ongoing 2024 Cognizant Classic, he was asked if the innovation that LIV Golf brought was acceptable, he replied saying the game of golf is a traditional sport.

The fan-favorite golfer urged the PGA Tour to improve its product and make the golf even more watchable for fans. He emphasized the fact that after cracking a deal with SSG, the Tour can work on figuring out a way to entertain fans better on television.

Rickie Fowler Wants A Football Like Off Season In The Game Of Golf

The six-time PGA Tour winner stated in an interview that there is a lot of golf available for fans to watch throughout the year. Although the season starts in January and ends in August, almost every week there is some or the other golf event being hosted. He added that there has been no real off-season and they have to create a want for golf.

“If the season is kind of where it’s at with the January to August, is there ways to do different things in the fall,” Fowler said of his off-season idea.” Fowler added, “We kind of have to create the want for golf. Right now you can basically watch golf every week of the year for the most part. There’s not really an off-season.”

Rickie Fowler took the example of other sports such as football which has a preseason which certainly does not matter a lot. However, the fans are yet feeling intrigued about it. He added by questioning if excessive golf availability to fans has “potentially diluted” the product.

“I feel like with other sports, people can’t wait for football preseason to start up, and that’s just preseason. The games don’t really matter a whole lot.” Fowler continued and said, “Something along those lines to create a little bit more of a demand for golf because depending on how you want to talk about it, is the product potentially diluted with how much golf is available?”

Rickie Fowler’s off-season idea is actually worth considering. Many popular sports such as football, cricket, and basketball have off-season concepts that constantly wire up the fans to wait for the new season to start. But will the PGA Tour look into the fan-favorite golfer’s suggestion? Only time can tell that!