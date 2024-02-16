Patrick Cantlay Shines At The Genesis Invitational With His Amazing Play

Feb 15, 2024; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Patrick Cantlay plays on the tenth hole during the first round of The Genesis Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Cantlay would not want any better start to his campaign than he had at the Genesis Invitational on Thursday. He shot a blistering round of 7 under 64 to top the table by the end of day one at Riviera Golf Course. He led the chart with a shot lead over the tied trio of Cameron Davis, Jason Day, and Luke List.

During the post-round interview, the American was asked if he could recall any of his best finishes at the Tiger Woods-hosted event. However, the eight-time PGA Tour champ shrugged off his shoulders suggesting that he does not remember any. Meanwhile, one of the media persons said,

“He finished third last year.” Cantlay then smiled and agreed by saying, “Oh, yeah.”

Patrick Cantlay shot 7 under par in the first round of the Genesis Invitational on Thursday. His scorecard had just one bogey on the 16th hole. Apart from that, he shot eight birdies at Riviera Golf Course, five of them came on the front nine holes and the other three came on the back nine holes.

Patrick Cantlay Describes His Opening Round of Genesis Invitational As A “Good Start”

The eight-time PGA Tour winner, who ranked second in the Strokes Gained Putting list, shot a few 127 feet or more putts to record a career-best score of 7 under 64 at Riviera Golf Course. During the post-round interview, he said,

“Made every putt I should have and a couple longer ones,” Cantlay added, “It was a good start.”

Patrick Cantlay was born and brought up in Long Beach, California which is not too far from Riviera Golf Course that hosts the Genesis Invitational. During his time at UCLA, he played multiple rounds on the golf course. While speaking in his post-round interview on Thursday, Cantlay said,

“It’s a place I’m comfortable. It feels like a home game.”

Patrick Cantlay last PGA Tour win was the 2022 BMW Championship. Since then, he has been fighting hard for his ninth title. But with the kind of starts he has had in the previous few tournaments, including his Ryder Cup stint, he could surely lift a title this year in 2024.