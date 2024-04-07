‘Making The Cut Would Be A Win I Think’: Tiger Woods Fans Rally Behind Him Ahead Of 2024 Masters Appearance Amid Health Woes

After Tiger Woods finally confirmed his appearance at the 2024 Masters Tournament, the official page of TWLegion dropped a post regarding Tiger Woods’ arrival at Augusta National, despite his health woes.

Advertisement

But witnessing the health history of the golfer, the fans seemed pessimistic about the GOAT completing 36 holes successfully, and going into the weekend would itself be a huge achievement.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the same, a fan wrote that making the cut would be a win for the golf legend.

Another fan wrote that if Tiger Woods plays four rounds without a withdrawal, that will be a huge credit, given his health condition.

A golf enthusiast is happy to witness the greatest golfer play at the greatest tournament of the year.

Advertisement

A cybercitizen clearly stated that Tiger Woods had no chance to win and inquired about the golfer’s previous scouting trip to Augusta National.

Another follower of Tiger Woods hopes he will play and make the cut.

Tiger’s worsening health condition is nothing new to the golf world. The player has been suffering since his 2021 car accident, which was followed by several surgeries and an aggravated plantar fasciitis during the Masters 2023, which resulted in him withdrawing from the major after making the cut. The GOAT last enjoyed a major triumph in 2019 at the Masters Tournament, which is by far the best comebacks in sports history. Given his health, it seems unlikely to see him repeating that zeal and enthusiasm again this year as he has already missed several tournaments, after he promised to play at least one event per month.

High Profile Tournaments That Tiger Woods Missed Due To Injury

Woods withdrew from the 2023 Masters Tournament and after that, he took a long hiatus. only to return competitively at the Hero World Challenge. Then, he went on to play in the PNC Championship with his son, a tournament he deeply cherishes as he gets to play alongside his son, where he stood fifth on the leaderboard. Through these two tournaments, Tiger Woods seemed physically perfect and promised to play one tournament a month in 2024.

But as 2024 began, Woods missed signature events like the Sentry, The American Express, and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and finally appeared at the Genesis Invitational, where he withdrew due to flu like symptoms through Friday. After that, Woods failed to play in any tournaments and also missed the Players Championship, which he won twice previously. Thus, given the course record of Tiger, it is to see whether he sees the tournament through to the weekend.