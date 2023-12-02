Tiger Woods’ Meltdown at The Hero World Challenge, Why it Happened

Apr 8, 2023; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tiger Woods lines up his putt on the 18th green during the second round of The Masters golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Network Pga Masters Tournament Second Round USA Today Sports

Tiger Woods is an exemplar of dedication and hard work. Once his gameplay faltered, he would pull himself up and hit his shots correctly. He also stood magically for Jordan Spieth. A few years ago, Spieth said in an interview, “The number one thing that struck me every round that we’ve played together is that he’ll get mad, but he won’t get negative.”

Challenge after a nine-month hiatus since his last appearance at the April Masters, where he withdrew in the third round due to dire leg injuries. Now that Woods is finally doing okay and isn’t limping anymore, he is playing in the Bahamas. Although the physical problems subsided, he was mentally rusty in the first round, which landed him at 3-over 75. He also mentioned that he lacked commitment to his game.

But the Hall of Famer pulled his game again in round two, finishing with a 2-under 70. In the entire round, he made five birdies and three drop shots. First, he bogeyed at 13th and then again bogeyed at 15th, from where he started to melt down. Let’s find out why that happened.

Golf Analysts Reflect on Tiger Woods’ Unusual Meltdown

Curt Byrum said in an interview, “I think he was so disappointed in the tactical error of missing left in the bunker on his second shot, it carried over, which is unusual”, talking about one of Woods’ failed bunker shot.

Following the same conversation, Smylie Kaufman said that he watched 35 to 40 minutes of Woods’ play, and he said

“it was just that one shot he hit in the bunker that he just did not take that extra breath on that putt, give it the proper amount of time, the putt he hit in the bunker. Got to stay in grind mode here to the finish”.

Also, McGingey added that it was unusual to lose his cool at par-5 hole 15. Previously, Woods talked about mental rust, so could this be an effect of that? He said in a press conference post-round that bunker shots aren’t his thing. “Not that I can — not that I can remember”. But he also asserted that his mindset was better than day one. “The mindset, I was obviously ticked. At the end of the day, it was better than yesterday”. The match over the weekend will get even more thrilling. It is to see how far Woods can keep up with the heat of the event.