Google Data Reveals Phil Mickelson Ridiculing Sam Ryder on Twitter Was a Bigger Story Than Jon Rahm Winning Two Events in January 2023

Tiger Woods was the most searched entity in January 2023. But that’s not something new for the Hall of Famer, while Sam Ryder is receiving more fame than Jon Rahm is. Jon Rahm is a prominent golfer who sits in third place in the OWGR. Most recently, his LIV switch acquired huge attention from the golf community. Back in January, Rahm clinched two back-to-back titles. First, in the Sentry Tournament and then in the American Express.

Although his triumphs should have been the talk of the town, something else stole the thunder. Reportedly, Phil Mickelson‘s jab at Sam Ryder received more importance than Rahm’s success. What was so important about the banter?

Jon Rahm Gets Overshadowed by Sam Ryder

During the Farmers Insurance Open, Phil Mickelson noticed Sam Ryder’s apparel choice and poked fun. He tweeted, “The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this weeks leader to wear joggers with ankle socks? Showing 4 inches of ankle? I’m no fashion guy, never will be, but there are some things I won’t ever understand.”

Mickelson’s rage is quite evident. The PGA Tour has a stringent dress code and has never allowed golfers to wear shorts, while LIV does. Thus, to release his rage for his former tour, Mickelson erupted in this fashion. This became one of the most searched topics in January. As a result of this tweet, some golfers, like Paige Spiranac, roasted Mickelson online.

Although blocked, the popular sight didn’t miss the eyes of the diva. In an episode of her Playing a Round podcast, she said that she saw the post through reposts. Added to that, she continued, “Phil Mickelson even had this tweet saying, ‘How can you show four inches of skin?’ Also, if Phil thinks that’s four inches, I feel sorry for his wife.”

Being a feminist golfer, this instance did bother her. Thus, her reply wasn’t very abnormal. Also, Erik Van Rooyen stood against Mickelson and wrote in reply to his post, “I’ll just leave this here”. He wrote this along with a picture of the six-time major winner wearing a dress shirt at a major.

Not just Sam Ryder; even Viktor Hovland‘s J. Lindberg apparel got mocked by fans. But those stories were not as hyped as Sam Ryder’s.