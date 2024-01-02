What It Means For the Framework Agreement Post The Deadline Extension

Aug 22, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; PGA Tour Commissionez Jay Monahan addresses the media during a press conference in the Clubhouse Ballroom at East Lake Golf Club prior to Thursday s start of the TOUR Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

As per reports, the PGA Tour, the European Tour, and LIV Golf have pushed back the deadline of December 31st to a later date to finalize a framework agreement that favors the PGA Tour’s for-profit entity. The name of the entity will be PGA Tour Enterprises. This report was sent recently to the PGA Tour members in a memo by commissioner Jay Monahan.

The signing of the merger in June was done in a rush, and talks were underway to figure out a proper structure. Thus, December 31st was chosen as the favored date by Tiger Woods and Jay Monahan. However, since the negotiations are still ongoing, both parties decided to push back the date. Also, it is valid for both parties to take such a step. Some sources suggest that the negotiations can be wrapped up by March’s Players Championship. Moreover, the meetings are not to be carried over to April, thus, keeping the entire spotlight on the Masters Tournament. Another big-shot sports group has been reported to invest in this golf venture.

PGA Tour’s For-Profit Entity Has a High-Profile Investor

As underscored by Monahan, the discussions between the two sides are indeed ‘active and productive’. The PGA Tour will receive investment from a private equity group called Strategic Sports Group. Also, this group is backed by Fenway Sports Group. Monahan affirmed that the discussion is in progress and that a deal is to be confirmed.

Strategic Sports Group has several other sports teams under the same umbrella like the Boston Red Sox (NBA team), Pittsburgh Penguins (ice hockey team), Liverpool Football Club, and a NASCAR team. The association also controls Fenway Park and another sports network.

It also has members from several sports teams, like Arthur Blank (the Atlanta Falcons owner), Wyc Grousbeck (the Boston Celtics owner), Marc Lasry (the Milwaukee Bucks owner), and others. There’s another interesting fact to be noted – Several stakeholders in Strategic Sports Group also hold stakes in Tiger Woods’ tech-based league, the TGL. The league’s launch was pushed back by a year since its SoFi Center venue crashed during to a power outage.

Monahan has also given a brief about how other tours will be for minority investors.

“These partnerships will allow us to unify, innovate and invest in the game for the benefit of the players, fans and sponsors.”

Whether or not FSG is a backup for PIF or not is yet to be figured out. Additionally, the ambiguity remains as Jon Rahm switched weeks before the framework was settled. What if he was used as a pawn in this entire thing? Only time can tell.

Another major factor is that the US Senate has asked for an investigation into the merger, to check whether it’s a threat to the nation. It states that the new embodiment “raises concerns about the Saudi government’s role in influencing this effort and the risks posed by a foreign government entity assuming control over a cherished American institution.”

The tour is under an antitrust probe by the US authorities and only a clarification on all ends can justify its existence.