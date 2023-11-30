Viktor Hovland May Achieve a Feat This Weekend That Even Tiger Woods Hasn’t Done Ever

Viktor Hovland is going to create history at the Hero World Challenge that the golf legend Tiger Woods himself couldn’t. If Hivland wins the tournament this year, he will be making a hat-trick with his three consecutive victories. Woods, although, has won the tournament five times. He did have consecutive wins in 2006 and 2007, but he narrowly missed a win in 2008. Hovland is all geared up to take this up as a challenge and create history.

Advertisement

The previous year, when he played at Albany, he wasn’t satisfied with his gameplay, though he managed to clinch the trophy. “I played great obviously, but I didn’t feel great going into it and I still managed to win”. Hovland worked on his short game with Joe Mayo and is now doing well on tough courses.

Hovland had a terrific win at the Tour Championship and displayed excellence at the Ryder Cup. As a result, he gained respect from his peers. What did they say in the interview?

Advertisement

PGA Tour Golfers Appreciate Viktor Hovland’s Gameplay

Collin Morikawa has been with Hovland since college, and thus, went ahead and reflected on his gameplay.

“What he’s done kind of this entire year, especially starting at Memorial, it doesn’t surprise me at all because I’ve seen it…I’ve seen it in college, I’ve seen it even when we first turned pro”.

Jason Day has firm belief in Hovland that he can pull off the feat in the star-studded field of Albany, where Tiger Woods will be making his comeback.

“Viktor’s played such a good stretch of golf. I don’t know how he spent his break. It really depends whether he’s been hanging with friends or grinding on his game but he’s certainly capable of more great golf”.

Hovland took a break after the Ryder Cup and finished at T2 in the DP World Tour Championship. A lot is expected of him at Albany, where he loves to swing his club in the wind. Moreover, Hovland is sharing the same house with Morikawa but not the same room. But Morikawa says if Hovland wins this year, he might need a new roommate next season! Will Hovland be able to achieve this feat? Only time will tell.