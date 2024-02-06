Wyndham Clark Says He Chose Legacy Over LIV Golf Offer But Will Be With The PGA Tour ‘At Least For This Season’

Feb 3, 2024; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Wyndham Clark reacts after hitting his tee shot on the 16th hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Wyndham Clark was speculated to join LIV Golf a few weeks back. He did address the rumors until recently winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The reigning US Open champion revealed that he did have a conversation with LIV Golf, but, “ultimately did choose” the PGA Tour for the sake of legacy.

In the wake of winning his third title on the PGAT, the American did hint at joining the Saudi-funded league sometime in the near future. However, the golfer added that he did choose the PGA Tour in a sense to not harness his ideology.

It was recently being reported that Wyndham Clark would join Jon Rahm’s new team, the Legion XIII GC. However, despite having a lucrative offer from the league, he decided to pursue his big dreams and stayed on the PGA Tour.

Wyndham Clark Opens Up About His Decision Of Not Joining LIV Golf

The reigning US Open Champion had a spectacular time at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after he shot a historic 12 under 60 in the second round. He entered the final round of the event with a one-stroke lead over Ludvig Aberg. The American was announced as a winner after the organizers decided to end the tournament in three rounds because of poor weather.

Golf Today shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) in which Wyndham Clark revealed that he did have a conversation with LIV Golf. After speaking with his team and explaining to them his vision for the game of golf, he decided what was best for him.

“I just ultimately thought about it with my team and asked a lot of people. I said, ‘You know, there’s a lot of things I wanted to do in golf. I want try to get to as high in the world as I possibly can. I want to continue to contend in majors and try to win majors. And play at courses like Pebble Beach, there seem to be historic events that have been here forever’,” Clark said.

Wyndham Clark later acknowledged that he chose legacy and stayed on the PGA Tour. He added by revealing his wish to add his name in the history books as one of the greats.

“So, I ultimately did choose legacy. Hopefully, I could put my name in the history books as one of the greats. So, it’s something that, obviously, requires a lot of work on my end and I have to play good golf. But, I, at least, wanted that chance. So, I ultimately chose the [PGA] Tour and feel really happy with my decision,” Clark added.

Wyndham Clark’s decision to stay on the PGA Tour was right as he won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am. He has given his assurance to play on the Tour, at least, for this season. Now, only time can tell if his decision to decline the offer from LIV Golf has paid him off or not.