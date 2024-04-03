‘He Didn’t Get The Support From Any Of The Players’: Brandel Chamblee Criticizes PGA Tour Members For Not Standing With Rory McIlroy Against LIV Golf

Brandel Chamblee has recently criticized the PGA Tour members for being ignorant when Rory McIlroy was speaking against LIV Golf. The Northern Irishman backed off from his fight against the Saudi-backed league earlier this year after Jon Rahm made a switch to LIV Golf. According to the American golf commentator, McIlroy had a change of heart as he found no support from his fellow Tour players.

In a recent interview with Golfweek, Chamblee did not blame McIlroy for changing his mind. He stated that the four-time major champion was fighting against the source of money for LIV Golf alone and eventually stepped away. The former American golfer turned commentator said,

“I felt like Rory didn’t get the support that he needed. I wouldn’t go so far as to say that players were selfish. But I felt like Rory was out there and was a force against the source of the money for LIV, and he was a formidable source for the PGA Tour, and he didn’t get the support from any of the players.”

Brandel Chamblee Calls Out Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, And Other PGA Tour Pros For Not Supporting Rory McIlroy

As the American golf commentator continued to extend his support towards McIlroy, he called out big-name players such as Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele for not standing up alongside the four-time major winner.

“I didn’t hear Jordan Spieth being vocal in support of him. I didn’t hear Justin Thomas. I didn’t hear Scottie Scheffler. I didn’t hear Xander Schauffele. I didn’t hear any of them as forcefully as Rory was speaking out on the issue,” Chamblee said.

Brandel Chamblee stated that McIlroy received almost all the heat for his stance on LIV Golf and was certainly left alone. So, he felt that this was the reason why the golfer decided to leave the battle midway.

“It was like he was taking most of the heat if not all of the heat, and I think after a while, I don’t know it to be the case, I haven’t talked to Rory, but I think after a while, it was listen, I’ve done everything I can do and I’m not getting any support, so I’m going to bow out. Why is it up to me to fight this whole battle myself?” Chamblee added.

Although the merger deal between the PGA Tour and the Saudi PIF is under development, Chamblee has still not changed his stance over the Saudi-funded league. He wished to see more players from the Tour speak for the game’s history and its tradition.

Now, it remains to be seen if Chamblee too changes his thoughts against the league just like Rory McIlroy did at the turn of the year.