Here’s All The Perks You Get When You Win The Genesis Invitational

Feb 17, 2024; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Patrick Cantlay on the eighteenth hole during the third round of The Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

The ongoing Genesis Invitational is one of the most intriguing and big-budget tournaments on the 2024 PGA Tour calendar. It replaced WM Phoenix Open to be one of the signature events this year and has a prize purse of $20,000,000. The winner of the tournament receives a huge share of $4,000,000 as prize money.

Riviera Country Club has been hosting the tournament since 1973. But the prestigious tournament has almost 100 years of history. Interestingly, a total of 25 past champions are all set to get inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. So, winning this tournament is of course a huge achievement.

So, let’s look at what all the winner of the Genesis Invitational shall receive:

Massive World Ranking Points

Winning the tournament at the Riviera Golf Course means the winner receives 68.5 world ranking points in the Official World Golf Rankings. Any other PGA Tour event offers around 58 points, but the Tiger Woods-hosted tournament gives 10 extra points which has a significant effect on the players’ rankings.

Loads Of FedEx Cup Points

Every golfer on the PGA Tour is competing with so much enthusiasm and dedication to earn a spot in the FedEx Cup Playoff event that is scheduled later in the year. The winner of the Genesis Invitational will receive a whopping 700 FedEx Cup points giving a great push to the player in the standings.

PGA Tour Exemption

The player who wins at the Riviera Golf Course this Sunday will receive a three-year exemption on the leading US-based Tour. Getting an exemption does help a golfer relax and take some time off to focus on what he wants to do in the near future.

Invite to Masters Tournament and PGA Championship

The winner of the Genesis Invitational will get a direct entry to two of the four major golf tournaments, the Masters Tournament and the PGA Championship. Isn’t it great that winning a single PGA Tour event offers entry to two major tournaments!

Big Prize Money Paycheck and PGA Tour Title

This needs not mentioning that the winner at the Riviera Golf Course will earn a prestigious PGA Tour title. Not just the title, but he will also receive a huge prize money paycheck worth $4 million. Interestingly, the paycheck is comparatively bigger than all the four major champions of last year.

Winning the Genesis Invitational also has an even more interesting perk. The winner will achieve a feat that the legendary 82-time PGA Tour champ Tiger Woods has not done yet. Despite being the tournament’s host, the GOAT golfer is yet to win the title at Riviera Golf Course.