Tiger Woods Once Took 7 Years to Respond Uncharacteristically To Dave Chappelle Playing Him In a Hilarious Skit With Bill Burr

Tiger Woods had been missing from the golf scene for months after his surgery, and now after he has made a comeback to the greens, all’s well in the golf world. But back in 2011, Woods shared a post on Twitter replying to Dave Chappelle. The American comedian and actor used to host a comic show called Chappelle’s Show between 2003 and 2006. In 2004, he performed a skit with Bill Burr which was called The Racial Draft.

Dave Chappelle portrayed a comic version of Tiger Woods and took a sarcastic approach toward racial discrimination. Soon after, the 15-time major champion took to his Twitter handle to respond to Chappelle. He wrote,

“At least I was #1 pick back then, fo’ shizzle RT: @lisap0wer What did you think when @davechappelle played you in the Racial Draft?”

When Dave Chappelle Portrayed Tiger Woods On The Chappelle Show

The Chappelle Show was an American comedy show that aired on Comedy Central back in 2003. It was created by Dave Chappelle and Neal Brennan, with the former comedian hosting it. The show had reasonable dark and racial humor which was critically acclaimed by many.

On January 21, 2004, the show aired an episode titled The Racial Draft. Comedy Central shared the entire skit video on YouTube back in 2017. In the show, the black representative picked up Tiger Woods as his first draft. The golfer was described by Dave Chappelle as he said,

“There’s no question about that, Rob. But you gotta think about it. He’s been discriminated against in his time. He’s had death threats. And he dates a white woman. Sounds like a black guy to me. Tiger’s taking the stage now, and if you ask me, he’s looking blacker already.”

The comic version of Tiger Woods, played by Dave Chappelle, stood by the podium and said.

“I’d like to say, a tremendous opportunity for me, to finally be part of a race and have a home. I’ve been so confused if I’m half Asian, so many things. So long, fried rice, hello fried chicken. I love you guys!” Comic Tiger added, “I always wanted to say this… for shizzle.”

Despite the show being very popular and hit, Tiger Woods reacted to his portrayal after seven long years. Although it was noteworthy that he was not at all offended and felt pride in being the first pick.