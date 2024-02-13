Tiger Woods Launches New Lifestyle And Golf Brand ‘Sun Day Red’ With TaylorMade

Dec 17, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tiger Woods smiles before he plays his shot from the first tee during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

After days of speculation, Tiger Woods has finally launched his brand, ‘Sun Day Red’ in partnership with TaylorMade. This news came after Woods and Nike split after 27 years of an amazing partnership. Moreover, the separation news meant Woods would no longer be seen wearing a swoosh.

Hence, 35 days after declaring his separation from Nike, Tiger Woods declared the creation of Sun Day Red, which will be his new golf brand in collaboration with TaylorMade. Also, as per sources, Woods will be seen wearing the apparel at the Genesis Invitational, taking place at the Riviera Country Club, where Woods is making his PGA Tour debut this year. Now, let’s take a look at why Woods thought of working on this project.

Tiger Woods Launched Sun Day Red To Thrive At Genesis

Woods said that this was the right time to launch his brand.

“It’s the right time. It’s the right time in my life. I’m no longer a kid anymore. I have kids, and this is an important transitional part of my life. I can have something that I can be proud of, a brand that I can be proud of going forward.”

There have been rumors of this venture for some time. The tittle-tattle started on January 20 and TaylorMade Lifestyle Ventures LLC put in applications for it. Moreover, on Saturday, Woods teased the fans by dropping a hint about the rumors coming true. In the caption, he wrote, “A new day rises. 2.12.24.”

As the brand was going through its first presentation, Woods and TaylorMade executive, Abeles highlighted the fact that the brand is more than just a golf brand. It will sell shirts, pants, and hoodies and these products were on display on Monday night. Tiger added in the interview why the new brand excites him.

“The way it fits, the way it feels the way it moves. It’s uninhibited, that’s one of the things that I have conveyed to the entire staff. What’s the best garment to play in, well, that’s no garment at all. No seams, nothing restricting you. That’s the way our pieces should fit.”

The brand will start selling its goodies on May 1 on its official website. Currently, the goodies will be available in the US and Canadian markets and the business will expand in the future. The brand also plans to have women’s apparel in the future, along with kids’ clothing.

Although the brand will work under TaylorMade, the company will execute its business as an individual organization. They’ll have their own designers and headquarters. About the same, a TaylorMade executive affirmed and stated that the company will have its own identity. Thus, it is to see Woods’ new attire at the Genesis Invitational, from the brand, Sun Day Red.