How LIV Golf Kept Its Promise of Bringing in Big Names and Duped the PGA Tour Into Believing it Won’t

Six months ago, when the framework agreement was signed between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, it was mentioned that neither side would poach each other’s players. But that was removed due to antitrust concerns. Also, the PGA Tour claimed all parties were negotiating “in good faith,” so that clause was unnecessary.

But seemingly, the faith has long been broken after Jon Rahm switched to LIV Golf on Thursday. It’s leverage for LIV and a matter of dismay for the PGA Tour. PGA Tour pro Justin Rose feels this is a juncture of fear. Rose said at the Grand Thornton Invitational:

“I think a lot of people are going to be thinking, how’s he leaving when we are supposed to be merging?”

The framework agreement had only days left when Jon Rahm announced his decision. Either this could be intentional for the benefit of LIV in negotiations or it can bring the golf world back into chaos. The deal signed is reportedly more than $300 million for three years, with bonuses pushing the number to $550 million. This is more than the PGA Tour’s season-long purse for 2023, which is $460 million. Added to this, PIF has contributed $1 billion to $2 billion for the agreement with the PGA Tour. Then, how would LIV investing such a handsome amount in one golfer benefit them?

LIV Golf’s Hidden Motive Behind Signing Jon Rahm into the League

LIV has thought through the entire thing and went on to use Jon Rahm as a pawn in the negotiations. Just weeks before December 31st, Rahm declared his decision. That has certainly got to do something with the negotiations and give leverage to LIV Golf. This might also help LIV make the PGA Tour comply with its demands.

Moreover, the Saudi-funded league might be carrying forward its unconventional game format even if an agreement is reached. Both entities might fall under the same umbrella but operate differently. On the other hand, if an agreement isn’t reached, LIV stands as a threat to the PGA Tour, having continuously signed other big golfers in the past like Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Phil Mickelson.

LIV has been struggling when it comes to its viewership and has been accused of false marketing regarding its numbers. Besides, the OWGR turned their plea down and didn’t regard it as a proper golf league. Also, before Rahm, the only so-called renowned names were Thomas Pieters, Mito Pereira, and other unknown faces. Thus, nobody could have thought that they’d target Rahm next, who happens to be the reigning Masters champion.

LIV Golf has been ever-changing since its birth. Up until late, its actions have been even more unpredictable. It ended its season with an unexpected introduction of a transfer window and then an addition of World No. 3 to its roster. Probably, from now on, the PGA Tour won’t underestimate the Greg Norman-backed league. Also, the final date of the agreement’s finalization might unleash even more shocking news.