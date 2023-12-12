Former Golfer Believes Jon Rahm Missed Out on Billionaire Status Like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy Because of $560 Million LIV Golf Contract

The golf analyst and former golfer, Brandel Chamblee, thinks that Jon Rahm bartered his career for half the value of its total worth as he moved to LIV Golf on Thursday. He also believes that Rahm could have reached billionaire status like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy if he had even stayed back on the PGA Tour. Rahm reportedly signed a deal for over $560 million, of which he received over $300 million upfront.

He will own his team there and will be the face of LIV from now on. But Chamblee criticized the move and called it the most convenient. He also thinks professional golfers are experiencing Stockholm syndrome, besides shedding light on Rahm’s hypocritical words from the past.

Brandel Chamblee takes a sharp jibe at Jon Rahm

As we know, Rahm stated in past interviews that his life won’t change for a few million and that he considers himself lucky to be associated with a regal association, but lately, as he moved to LIV, his words don’t match his actions. Highlighting the same, Chamblee said,

“You look at Jon Rahm’s words in the past and the stark contrast to what he said — what he intimated many times. It was more convenient for him to do this. It’s also clear that he sold his career out.”

Rahm earned a total of $80 million on the PGA Tour. Then after signing with LIV, his earnings have spiked evidently. But Chamblee thinks Rahm would have sat beside Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as a billionaire in a few years.

“When you look at Jon Rahm’s career… if it’s $300 million or $400 million, or I heard you say $560 million earlier…he did sell his career for… half the price that it would ultimately be worth”

Now, the only hope that stands for the PGA Tour is having a deal with LIV for the future. Chamblee thinks Rahm’s move comes a few weeks before the agreement is used as a negotiation chip. The world of golf has become more interesting than ever; now it is time to see what happens next.