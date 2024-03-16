‘He’s Pushed Me To Be Better’: Wyndham Clark Thanks Scottie Scheffler Following Impressive Form At The Players

The world no. 5 went on to credit Scottie Scheffler for inspiring him following stellar form at the Players Championship. Wyndham Clark currently sits atop the leaderboard at TPC Sawgrass. Clark previously won the 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which ended over 54 holes due to weather conditions.

He carried the same winner zeal at the Players Championship, and continued to score 65 in both the first and second rounds. Moreover, the golfer replaced Rory McIlroy, who was leading before Friday. Clark is expecting a second triumph at the Players, and with Scheffler’s influence that might be possible. He reflected on the same in a post-match press conference.

Wyndham Clark Sees Scottie Scheffler As His Inspiration

Clark was questioned whether he was saving his best form for bigger tournaments, to which he answered that he aims to play well every week. Then he revealed in an interview that he has learned to stay consistent all thanks to Scottie Scheffler.

“I really looked at how Scottie has been playing this year and last year and I use him as someone to try to keep up with, and he plays good every week. So my thing is just try to be consistent and with our schedule now too you kind of only play big events, so that’s part of it as well.”

Clark is fifth on the world rankings and hence nobody could have served as a better role model for him than Scheffler. The world no. 1 is the defending champion in this tournament and previously won the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Clark further spoke about Scottie’s consistency.

“I have so much respect for Scottie and his game and consistency and he really is kind of the meter right now of where you want to try to be…I was very consistent in making cuts and kind of always being in the top 20 and then I won a few times, but Scottie’s always in contention. He’s pushed me to be better.”

The golfer reflected upon how Scheffler has pushed him to get better at golf. Clark will also make his maiden appearance at the first major of the year, and to have a sight of the course he visited Augusta National last week. He ended the interview by stating that it was a boys’ trip from his family. It is to see whether Clark can retain his first place and come out victorious at the tournament.