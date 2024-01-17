Everything About the $53 Million Private Jet Tiger Woods Bought With His Billions

Tiger Woods is one of the top-tier golfers in the industry. He has an astounding career of fifteen majors and 82 PGA Tour wins. Golf is a game of elite people and thus credits handsome paychecks to the winners. Witnessing Woods’ extensive career, it’s no secret that he bagged huge chunks of money from prize money and lucrative sponsorships.

One of his major investments was buying his own private jet. Let’s have a look at the details of this personal aircraft that Woods owns.

Tiger Woods’ Million-Dollar Private Jet

Tiger Woods is the only golfer to have crossed $1 billion in earnings, according to Forbes. Out of which, he paid around $53 million to buy a private jet. The name of the model is Gulfstream G550 reaching speeds of 680 mph and covering a range of 8000 miles. The range of Woods’ jet is relatively greater as compared to Rory McIlroy‘s Bombardier 605, which covers a range of 3910 miles.

Woods’ plane has a capacity of 18. Apart from this, it has a walk-in wardrobe, big bathrooms, and a spendthrift dining area. The jet can also be used for office purposes since it enables satellite communications and the internet. Once, a golfer spilled red wine while on his jet and it cost him huge.

When a PGA Tour Golfer Spilled Red Wine While On Woods’ Lavish Jet

Camilo Villegas narrated a story from 2008 that involved Tiger Woods and his jet. The golfer was invited to a skins event but due to his tough schedule, he thought he wouldn’t make it. But the Hall of Famer agreed to give him a ride on his private jet. As the golfer was returning after winning skins, he seemed tired and wanted to sleep. That’s when a lady asked whether they needed anything to drink. Camilo asked for a glass of water but with Tiger’s request, he had to switch his mood for a glass of wine.

As the plane was taking off, the golfer held his water but forgot to hold his wine. The wine ended up spilling everywhere and destroyed the jet. The golfer sat down with the other crew and started to clean. But he understood that the stain wouldn’t go, so he asked Woods to send him the bill.

For two months, he didn’t hear from the 15-time major winner until he found an envelope that said the cleaning cost was $25,000 at a Woods’ event. As the golfer went to pay the bill, he found out that Woods’ account was full and couldn’t receive any further transfers. To this date, he keeps wondering whether it was real or just a prank.

Thus, Woods’ already popular jet had another story for the golf world to be amused about.